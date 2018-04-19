Miami Design District's Striking New Museum Garage Opens This Month

The Miami Design District is quickly becoming an area known for its cutting-edge fashion, art, design, and culture. Popular luxury brands such as Gucci to Tom Ford to Louis Vuitton have recently set up shop in Miami's continually growing Design District littered with foot traffic coming in and out of everything from art galleries to upscale jewelry stores to celebrity-chef restaurants. It's a hot place to be, and an area of Dade County that is nearly outgrowing itself in terms of people trying to get to such a newly desirable location.

With lots of people, of course, comes lots of cars, and in true Miami Design District, there will soon be one of the craziest-looking, unique, conversation-starting parking garages ever built. That's right: A beautiful statement-making eye-catching parking garage. Welcome to the Design District, everyone.

The seven-story 800-car parking garage — located at the corner of NE First Avenue and NE 41st Street — will feature a mixture of splashy and sleek work done by five world-class architects. The rates for the parking will keep in line with the standard neighborhood prices which start at $3 for every four hours.