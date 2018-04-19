Miami Design District's Striking New Museum Garage Opens This Month

The Miami Design District is quickly becoming an area known for its cutting-edge fashion, art, design, and culture. Popular luxury brands such as Gucci to Tom Ford to Louis Vuitton have recently set up shop in Miami's continually growing Design District littered with foot traffic coming in and out of everything from art galleries to upscale jewelry stores to celebrity-chef restaurants. It's a hot place to be, and an area of Dade County that is nearly outgrowing itself in terms of people trying to get to such a newly desirable location.
With lots of people, of course, comes lots of cars, and in true Miami Design District, there will soon be one of the craziest-looking, unique, conversation-starting parking garages ever built. That's right: A beautiful statement-making eye-catching parking garage. Welcome to the Design District, everyone.
The seven-story 800-car parking garage — located at the corner of NE First Avenue and NE 41st Street — will feature a mixture of splashy and sleek work done by five world-class architects. The rates for the parking will keep in line with the standard neighborhood prices which start at $3 for every four hours.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Miami Design District developer and CEO of Dacra, Craig Robins, along with L Catterton Real estate commissioned architect and curator Terence Riley to develop the concept of the parking project. Architects and artists that contributed to the finished product were WORKac, J. Mayer H., Clavel Arquitectos, Nicolas
All participating architects that were assigned an area of the project were given free reign to create fully individual designs, regardless of what their counterparts were doing. The result of mixing-and-matching unrelated works to create one spectacular piece is meant to be a unique and modern architectural version of the Exquisite Corpse, an artistic technique in which a collection of words or images is assembled to build a collective piece of work. Each of the five façades on the parking structure will feature custom lighting designed by the London-based firm of Speirs + Major, assuring that the Museum Garage has a compelling presence at night as well as during the day.
As of now, the parking project is set to open to the public sometime at the end of April. You're free to take in its beauty now, though.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!