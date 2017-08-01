Classic Films in August: Grindhouse, Buffy, and the Coppolas

Grindhouse: Planet Terror Dimension Films

Man, it's a hot one. This summer is a miserable mixture of extreme heat and rain. Instead of suffering outside, keep dry and cool inside one of your local art cinemas. With the continuing growth of the repertory cinema scene in Miami, there are a ton of options for classic films to improve your cinematic literacy while also providing a good time.

Bill Cosford Cinema. The Cosford Cinema will continue its Flaming Classics series with three films this month. The first is the final film in the series' "Summer Camp" set: Psycho Beach Party August 6 with a performance by Queef Latina. Following that will be a special screening with Outshine Film Festival of a new 4K restoration of Donna Deitch's seminal lesbian classic Desert Hearts August 13. Closing out the month but kicking off Flaming Classics' "Smoking in the Girls Room" theme is Saved! on August 27. Performers for the film are to be announced. All screenings begin at 8 p.m. 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-4861; cosfordcinema.com.

Grindhouse: Planet Terror Dimension Films

Coral Gables Art Cinema. The late-night After Hours series at Gables Cinema continues with a modern classic on August 5: Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome. The following week, on August 12, Vampire Hunter D hits the big screen in Japanese with English subtitles. On August 19, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice will show in 35mm. All screenings begin at 11:45 p.m. Closing out the month, on August 26 at a special 11 p.m. starting time, is the Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino double-feature Grindhouse on 35mm (which includes both Planet Terror and Death Proof). In addition, the Family Day at Aragon series will feature two of Hayao Miyazaki's films on Saturday and Sunday morning. The first, on August 12, is My Neighbor Totoro, and the second, on the 13th, is Ponyo. 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689; gablescinema.com.

One From the Heart Zoetrope Studios

Miami Beach Cinematheque. Two retrospective series are happening this month at MB Cinema. The first is an ongoing pairing with the Wolfsonian-FIU, the Backseat Cinema Series, which pairs road movies with an exhibition at the Wolfsonian. (Admission to the museum is included in the price of the ticket.) On Sunday, August 6, the series continues with David Lynch's The Straight Story, and closes August 20 with Walter Salles' On the Road. Both films begin at 6 p.m.

August brings a new retrospective series Thursday nights in celebration of a family of filmmakers: the Coppolas. Films by Coppola family members will play throughout the month, paired with a Coppola wine special at every screening. Kicking off the series is Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation on August 10, introduced by MBC founder and director Dana Keith. Eleanor Coppola's Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse will show August 17, with Miami ArtZine film critic Ruben Rosario introducing. On August 24, Francis Ford Coppola's underrated One From the Heart will screen, paired with Roman Coppola and Wes Anderson's short film Prada: Candy #1 and introduced by Miami Herald writer Rene Rodriguez. The series continues into September, but August's last film will be Roman Coppola's CQ, paired with his and Anderson's short film Prada: Candy #2 and introduced by Humanizing the Vacuum film critic Alfred Soto on August 31. 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-4567; mbcinema.com.

Nite Owl at OTL. Nite Owl Theater continues its residency at OTL this month but is keeping most of its lineup a mystery. Right now, only the first film of the month has been announced: Purple Rain on 35mm August 5. Visit the site for updates. 160 NE 40th St., Miami; 833-648-3695; niteowltheater.com.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20th Century Fox

O Cinema. At O Cinema Wynwood, Reel Hottpants will kick off the month with a bang August 1 at 9 p.m., and that bang is Michael Shultz's The Last Dragon. Arrive early to catch music videos, ridiculous trivia, audience-participation cue training, and alcoholic encouragement. Not only will DJ Hottpants open the month, but he'll also close it August 29 with a screening of the campy and wonderful film that came before Joss Whedon's hit TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org.

EXPAND Memory Room 451 Courtesy of the artist and Lisson Gallery

Pérez Art Museum Miami. This month, the museum will close its series Black Audio Film Collective at PAMM, which has been presenting a selection of films characterized by an interest in the African diasporic experience, memory, and new modes of representation. On August 10, two shorts by BAFC — a seven-person group of British artists and filmmakers — will show at 7 p.m.: John Akomfrah's The Last Angel of History and Memory Room 451. Erin Christovale, assistant curator of Hammer Museum, will introduce the films. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org.

