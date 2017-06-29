Eyes on Miami: Miranda Cosgrove, Lamar Odom, Arcángel, and More
|
DJ E Feezy & Lamar Odom
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
June 22
Fabolous, Lamar Odom, and Richard Sherman at Ora Thursdays
Partygoers caught vibes when Fabolous entered the club in full affect Thursday night. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and retired Basketball star Lamar Odom also joined Ora for a night of summertime madness.
|
World Red Eye
Thursday Soire?e at Marion
Marion on a Thursday night is where you want to be to start the weekend right.
|
Carnage
World Red Eye
June 23
Carnage at Story
DJ Carnage and his #ChipotleGang took Story to a whole new plane of turn up on Friday night.
|
World Red Eye
June 24
E11even Saturdays
As always, E11even was a packed house Saturday night filled with partiers looking to continue their weekend shenanigans far into the early morning hours.
|
World Red Eye
La Pachanga at Ball & Chain
Bailamos amigos because it is La Pachanga at Ball & Chain.
|
Ozuna and Ronaldinho
World Red Eye
Ozuna, Ronaldinho Bad Bunny, and Alex Sensation at Story
Story had its Latin take over with Ozuna, Bad Bunny, and Alex Sensation who did more than just blast out their hot singles in the club alongside Brazilian professional footballer, Ronaldinho.
|
Shay Mia
World Red Eye
Cherry Pop Saturdays at Sidebar
Cherry Pop Saturdays always fills up Sidebar with smiles, art, and a whole lot of moves to beats supplied by Rob Riggs.
|
Arcángel
World Red Eye
June 25
Arca?ngel and Alex Sensation at Story
Arcángel showed Story how to get down and dirty to his Puerto Rican reggaeton/hip-hop flare Sunday night.
|
Mariam Alena
World Red Eye
Rock My Boat Sundays at River Yacht Club
Michael Capponi and Eric Milon launch another edition of Rock My Boat 2.0 at River Yacht Club. The event drew an incredible crowd of Miami locals, socialites, and influencers. Miami’s finest pulled up on their yachts, sipped rosé, and danced into the night with sounds by DJ Tsaho and Apache, while cocktail waitresses brought out sparkling magnum rosé bottles through the night.
|
Joshua Wagner and Lyon Porter
World Red Eye
LE Miami 2017 Ministry of Ideas at East, Miami
LE Miami’s Ministry of Ideas invited creative thinkers from around the world and across industries to unpack and forecast the latest trends; challenge participants to think differently; and inspire unexpected innovation at East, Miami. LE Miami’s un-conference rips up the rulebook on conventional conferences with an immersive program designed to promote collaboration, maximize creativity and cause conversations that will inspire the evolution of contemporary travel.
|
Paula Machado
World Red Eye
LIV on Sunday
Sundays are for turning up at LIV before the weekday madness starts.
|
Chuckie
World Red Eye
June 26
Chuckie at Rockwell Mondays
DJ Chuckie shook up Rockwell Mondays this week with an insane set that had party goers dancing until the early morning hours.
|
World Red Eye
LE Miami 2017 Press Lunch at the Four Season Surf Club
LE Miami continued the conference by taking the LE media to Four Seasons Surf Club for an offsite tour.
|
Miranda Cosgrove
World Red Eye
LE Miami 2017 SLH Sessions at the Miami Beach Convention Center
LE Miami 2017 goers enjoyed independently-minded entertainment during the networking breaks courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.
|
World Red Eye
Nikki Beach Miami Beach Hosts the Despicable Me 3 Miami Press Day With Actress Miranda Cosgrove
Actress Miranda Cosgrove, who plays Margo in the film, attended the Despicable Me 3 Miami press day at Nikki Beach Miami Beach. Miranda Cosgrove enjoyed lunch just before shopping at the Nikki Beach Lifestyle Boutique where she changed into a pair of Nikki Beach flip flops. Miranda rounded out her time on site with media interviews in support of Despicable Me 3 which is set to premier in theaters this Friday, June 30. In theme with the film, Miranda was wearing a yellow Minion inspired mini dress.
