Eyes on Miami: Miranda Cosgrove, Lamar Odom, Arcángel, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

June 22

Fabolous, Lamar Odom, and Richard Sherman at Ora Thursdays

Partygoers caught vibes when Fabolous entered the club in full affect Thursday night. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and retired Basketball star Lamar Odom also joined Ora for a night of summertime madness.

Thursday Soire?e at Marion

Marion on a Thursday night is where you want to be to start the weekend right.

June 23

Carnage at Story

DJ Carnage and his #ChipotleGang took Story to a whole new plane of turn up on Friday night.

June 24

E11even Saturdays

As always, E11even was a packed house Saturday night filled with partiers looking to continue their weekend shenanigans far into the early morning hours.

La Pachanga at Ball & Chain

Bailamos amigos because it is La Pachanga at Ball & Chain.

Ozuna, Ronaldinho Bad Bunny, and Alex Sensation at Story

Story had its Latin take over with Ozuna, Bad Bunny, and Alex Sensation who did more than just blast out their hot singles in the club alongside Brazilian professional footballer, Ronaldinho.

Cherry Pop Saturdays at Sidebar

Cherry Pop Saturdays always fills up Sidebar with smiles, art, and a whole lot of moves to beats supplied by Rob Riggs.

June 25

Arca?ngel and Alex Sensation at Story

Arcángel showed Story how to get down and dirty to his Puerto Rican reggaeton/hip-hop flare Sunday night.

Rock My Boat Sundays at River Yacht Club

Michael Capponi and Eric Milon launch another edition of Rock My Boat 2.0 at River Yacht Club. The event drew an incredible crowd of Miami locals, socialites, and influencers. Miami’s finest pulled up on their yachts, sipped rosé, and danced into the night with sounds by DJ Tsaho and Apache, while cocktail waitresses brought out sparkling magnum rosé bottles through the night.

LE Miami 2017 Ministry of Ideas at East, Miami

LE Miami’s Ministry of Ideas invited creative thinkers from around the world and across industries to unpack and forecast the latest trends; challenge participants to think differently; and inspire unexpected innovation at East, Miami. LE Miami’s un-conference rips up the rulebook on conventional conferences with an immersive program designed to promote collaboration, maximize creativity and cause conversations that will inspire the evolution of contemporary travel.

LIV on Sunday

Sundays are for turning up at LIV before the weekday madness starts.

June 26

Chuckie at Rockwell Mondays

DJ Chuckie shook up Rockwell Mondays this week with an insane set that had party goers dancing until the early morning hours.

LE Miami 2017 Press Lunch at the Four Season Surf Club

LE Miami continued the conference by taking the LE media to Four Seasons Surf Club for an offsite tour.

LE Miami 2017 SLH Sessions at the Miami Beach Convention Center

LE Miami 2017 goers enjoyed independently-minded entertainment during the networking breaks courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.

Nikki Beach Miami Beach Hosts the Despicable Me 3 Miami Press Day With Actress Miranda Cosgrove

Actress Miranda Cosgrove, who plays Margo in the film, attended the Despicable Me 3 Miami press day at Nikki Beach Miami Beach. Miranda Cosgrove enjoyed lunch just before shopping at the Nikki Beach Lifestyle Boutique where she changed into a pair of Nikki Beach flip flops. Miranda rounded out her time on site with media interviews in support of Despicable Me 3 which is set to premier in theaters this Friday, June 30. In theme with the film, Miranda was wearing a yellow Minion inspired mini dress.

