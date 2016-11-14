Miami Book Fair 2016: The Best Events That Require No Reading

EXPAND Courtesy of Miami Book Fair

The Miami Book Fair kicked off yesterday, bringing another impressive roster of authors and events to Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. But after making it through the presidential election and reading a plethora of angry Facebook comments, you might feel more like chugging a cocktail than picking up a new book.

The good news is you can do both.

Part of Miami Book Fair's mission is to expose as many Miamians as possible to the literary arts. That means getting people through the doors via musical performances, art parties, and delicious food and drinks. Here's our guide to Miami Book Fair's best events that involve as little reading or analytical thinking as possible, because sometimes you just need a break.

Ongoing Events

Community Coloring Wall by The Wynwood Coloring Book

Drawing and coloring are supposedly therapeutic. So discover your inner artist, color your own pages, and hang out with the artists featured in The Wynwood Coloring Book, a coloring book inspired by street artists of the Wynwood community.

Daily from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Porch, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.

Silent Poetry Disco

Welcome to the nerdiest silent disco ever. You’ve heard of silent discos and possibly even silent yoga, but now you can tune your ears into the literary stylings of silent poetry disco or relax in a silent poetry lounge with poetry curated by the Academy of American Poets.

Daily from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Porch.

Outdoor Games

What better way to let off some steam than with a game of giant Jenga? Every day during the Miami Book Fair, oversize outdoor games will be available for happy hour. Make new friends, enjoy a beer from Biscayne Bay Brewing, and challenge them to giant versions of Jenga, Connect Four, beanbag toss, Checkers, and other games.

Daily from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Porch.

Monday, November 14

Seed Food & Wine festival Present Tacos and Tequila Night

Mexican Monday is the new Taco Tuesday, or at least that’ll be the case today. The visionary minds behind the Seed Food & Wine Festival have brought their plant-based culinary prowess to the Miami Book Fair. Three local chefs will team up with local mixologists to create the perfect tequila cocktail to pair with a plant-based gourmet taco.

Monday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Porch, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.

Improv Comedy Showcase With Villain Theater, Chasing Tales, Comedy School Dropouts, and Front Yard Theater Collective

We could all use a laugh or 50 right now. Watch the top improv troupes in South Florida invent characters, scenes, and story lines based on your suggestions.

Monday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Porch.

Tuesday, November 15

Movies on the Porch With the Miami Film Festival

Sometimes you just need to lose yourself in a great Cuban film to relax to your fullest. Enjoy a free showing of Todos Se Van, an autobiographical movie set in 1980s Cuba based on the novel by Wendy Guerra, presented in collaboration with the Miami Film Festival.

Tuesday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Porch.

Wednesday, November 16

A&E District Presents: Acoustic Carpet, Porch Edition

Enjoy a night of soulful music, chill sounds, and powerful performances by Yoli Mayor, Javier Garcia, and Keith Johns.

Wednesday, November 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Porch, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.

Drink + Draw! MBF Style

Join some of the world’s top cartoonists for a hilarious cartooning battle between Miami Book Fair authors. Then it’s your turn to put pencil to page as you work in teams to create your own minicomic. The fair promises “prizes, drinks, and fun guaranteed.”

Wednesday, November 16, at 7 p.m. at the Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach.

Thursday, November 17

Community Feast

A free community barbecue, because comfort food is always therapeutic.

Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. at the Porch.

Friday, November 18

Domino Tournament

Don your guayabera and show up with a cafecito in hand, because this domino tournament is no joke. Challenge friends and strangers during a bracket-style tournament.

Friday, November 18, at 6 p.m. at the Porch, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.

Friday, November 18, Through Sunday, November 20

Street Fair

Last but not least, end your week of chill vibes with more than 200 national and international exhibitors. Are they mostly showing books? Sure. But the fair also promises music, food, art, live performances, and other diversions.

November 18 through 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami.

Miami Book Fair runs now through Sunday, November 20. Visit miamibookfair.com.

