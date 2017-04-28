menu

Running With Raven Tells the Story of Miami Beach's Famous Runner


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Running With Raven Tells the Story of Miami Beach's Famous Runner

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:52 a.m.
By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Robert "The Raven" Kraft with author Laura Lee Huttenbach (left).EXPAND
Robert "The Raven" Kraft with author Laura Lee Huttenbach (left).
Mary Beth Koeth
A A

He’s run eight miles every day since January 1st, 1975, starting at the Fifth Street lifeguard stand on South Beach.

He’s never owned a passport. He’s never had a driver’s license. He’s never even been on an airplane.

Does he have any regrets? No way.

His name is Robert “Raven” Kraft, and he’s a living legend within South Florida’s running community. Despite suffering from food poisoning, fever, and even getting pelted with hail during Hurricane Wilma, Raven has never missed a run on South Beach in over four decades.

Since 1975, over 2,600 people have run beside him in a local movement that became known as the The Raven Run. Everyone who completes the eight miles gets a nickname and is added to The Raven List, including author Laura Lee “White Lightning” Huttenbach.

Related Stories

In her new book, Running With Raven, Laura Lee tells the story of the Miami Beach legend, from the unique perspective of both a Raven runner and a friend. The biography on the life and legacy of the legendary runner goes in-depth to tell the story of Raven and his impact on the community. According to Huttenbach, the community he has formed over the last few decades had never been written about. “Raven has been covered widely, but I just felt like the community he has cultivated hasn’t been covered,” she explained.

Laura Lee was only 29 years old and new to Miami Beach when she met Raven on South Beach a couple of years ago. “He told me, ‘I’ve probably been running since before you born. When’s your birthday?’ and I said, ‘August 1st, 1982,’ and he goes, ‘Oh, that was a Sunday.’ I was like, ‘It was—what?’”

His memory is exceptional. Although he’s met over 2,600 runners, he’s kept a list of every single one of them. “They’ll show up at the Fifth Street lifeguard stand [years later] and he’ll be like, ‘Oh, it looks like you’ve lost weight!’”

Miami Beach's Raven Run.EXPAND
Miami Beach's Raven Run.
Mary Beth Koeth

Since the day they met, she has run over 1,000 miles alongside Raven. During those runs, she heard stories from people of all ages and from all different walks of life. She quickly realized it was the only place where she could meet such a diverse group of people who all shared a common interest – their runs with Raven.

“Miami Beach is full of a lot of worlds, but there’s not one place where everyone congregates,” she explained. “And the Fifth Street lifeguard stand was that place.”

Upcoming Events

This very realization may be the reason why he has never felt the need to leave Miami Beach. “The world has come to him,” she explained. “Miami Beach is a city [where] you can experience so many different nations in even one neighborhood. The run is such a good way to meet people, too, because when you’re on a run the first question you can ask is, ‘How did you get your nickname?’

And that nickname has followed her ever since, even all the way up to her new residence in New York.

“I live in New York now, and Raven’s preferred means of communication is by the post office,” she said. “So, he writes me letters and he addresses them to ‘White Lightning’ and I’m like positive—and I live in Harlem—and I’m like sure that the postman thinks that I’m a drug dealer. I get mailed as the White Lightning.”

Running With Raven Book Launch
8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Books & Books Coral Gables, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Books & Books Miami Beach, 927 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Admission is free. Visit booksandbooks.com or ravenrun.net.

Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is a contributing writer for Miami New Times who loves food (especially Cuban food) and sharing people's stories. A Miami native, Nicole attended Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Coconut Grove and later graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in broadcast journalism and film. When Nicole isn't writing for New Times, she's writing breaking news stories for WSVN 7 News (while munching on croquetas, of course).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Books & Books
More Info
More Info

927 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-532-3222

www.booksandbooks.com

miles
Books & Books
More Info
More Info

265 Aragon Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-442-4408

www.booksandbooks.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >