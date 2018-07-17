Help Artist Haiiileen Launch a Free Experimental Studio Space in Miami

Miami born and bred artist Haiiileen, real name Aileen Quintana, has her larger than life, neo-acid experimental works to Miami throughout her career, ranging from massive installations at III Points to performance art and sculptures at local museums. But when the building that housed Quintana's studio was sold, she was left with no space to continue creating her art.

"Just as I want my continued success to grow; I really want to use my powers for good. I want to give back to the world and back to my community." Quintana says.

After Quintana was displaced, she developed the concept of Haiiilabs, Miami's first experimental open studio. The name, she explains, is a play on words of her moniker Haiiileen, and describes it as "the art of getting high on life."

Quintana applied for a grant to help her bring her original concept to fruition and won last week, now giving her the opportunity to raise the necessary $25,000 to get Haiiilabs up and running via Hatchfund. She says, "The great thing about this grant is that it pretty much turns me into a non-for-profit until the end of August... Anyone who donates to me is 100% tax deductible."

The artist elaborately describes the concept and process of Haiiilabs: "For the past year, I have been developing an experiential concept that blurs the boundary between performance art and an open studio format where I am able to invite the local community into my creative process, transporting the host space and visitors into multidimensional worlds of color, light, and fantasy also serving as a platform for alternative translations."

Quintana hopes to open Haiiilabs in Allapattah this November if everything goes according to plan with funding. The studio will be divided into two sections, The Public Space and Artist Studio. The Public Space will be an area located in the front of house where artists can rent micro-studios at no cost. The Artist Studio will serve as Quintana's own personal workspace where others can watch her create, also serving as a component of performance art. In the past, she's received product sponsorship from several companies, which has helped her produce her work. She plans on sharing the products she receives with other artists working at her studio so they're able to refurbish the items and use for their own work.

Quintana wants to provide mentorship, guidance, and inspiration for artists. "I'm all about the world of creativity and wanting to push people's boundaries to work harder," she says. "Working, do more, create more. Don't set limits for yourself and just keep it going, keep it flowing, I say."

It's not uncommon for artists to leave Miami to seek better opportunities in other cities. Quintana says, "Everyone says, 'Everyone fucking leaves Miami.' I'm like because Miami needs to take care of their own. Miami needs to make sure people don't leave." She adds, "Miami is on the cusp right now of developing greater and extraordinary things. But if we don't continue to create more platforms, more of community programming, it's not going to continue to evolve, grow, or inspire."

The donations she receives for her Hatchfund campaign will be allocated for things such as a one year lease, assistants, laborers, and marketing. Those who donate certain amounts to the cause will receive Haiiilabs perks.

"The company wants me to try to at least fundraise half of it... They're willing to help me towards the end to try to reach my goal," Quintana explains. She needs to at least raise her target of $12,500, half of her stretch goal of $25,000, by August 29 in order for the project to move forward. At press time, her Hatchfund page has raised $1,165. She shares that she is also going to be working with Upper Eastside restaurant Phuc Yea for a regular programming concept that will allow her to fundraise on their property grounds.

Follow @haiiileen on Instagram and visit hatchfund.org/project/haiiilabs to donate.