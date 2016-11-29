menu

Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Tuesday

Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Alex Markow
Oh, you thought you had a few more days before Baselmania sets in? You thought wrong. Though the main fair at the Miami Beach Convention Center doesn't begin until Thursday, plenty of other arts events are taking advantage of the relative calm around town to host their own exhibits, parties, and other happenings. If you want a taste of Miami Art Week with minimal traffic, today is your chance. Here's where to go:

We Are Miami: Basel at the Yard
The Wynwood Yard kicks things off in true locals' fashion, AKA cheap, with an all-day fest that's mostly free to enjoy. The New Tropic will be onsite distributing Basel survival kits, while art installations by the Dream Lab get you a cultured state of mind. You can also get into a buzzed state of mind thanks to the four-hour happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m.

Rum & Bass Art Basel Block Party
Coyo Taco hosts a Basel kickoff block party in Wynwood, complete with drinks by Bacardi and the DJ/rapper Walshy Fire. At $30 to $40 per ticket, it's not a cheap way to start your Art Week. But promoters promise "very, very special guests," so anything goes.

The Art of Wellness Pop-Up Shop
Art Basel can be stressful. Why not at least begin your week in a positive head space? 1 Hotel South Beach's wellness-centric pop-up shop launches today with barre and dance fusion classes, private trainers, gear from athleisure brands, accessories, and hair and makeup styling. The space is open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ICA's Miami Art Week Opening Night
In its short Basel week history, ICA has thrown some pretty epic parties. The opening night of its long-awaited Thomas Bayrle exhibit shouldn't disappoint. The event is open to members only (plus art fair cardholders and invited guests), but an individual annual membership costs $50. You could spend that on one night's bar tab or a full year of cultural fulfillment. Your call.

Opening Reception: "Lost Spaces and Stories of Vizcaya, Phase II"
In a week when everyone in Miami seems to be looking for the newest big thing, Vizcaya is considering its past — all 100 years of it. The historic estate celebrates its centennial with "Lost Spaces," a series of installations by local artists tasked with reviving and interpreting the story of Vizcaya. "Phase II" invites artists into the building's gardens and recreational spaces, including the casino and south property. One artist actually gets to rock Vizcaya's casbah. Tickets cost $10.

