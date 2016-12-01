Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Thursday

You may have been partying the last couple nights, but today's the official kickoff of Art Basel. The RSVPs, the art overload, and yes, especially the traffic is about to get real. Pop a Xanax for that road rage and get ready for today's best events.

Art Basel

Now's your chance to wander the main event, scoping out ritzy works of art and jealously eyeing the VIPs in the champagne lounge. Basel opens today. Visit artbasel.com.

Whole Glory

Need some new ink? Tattoo artist Scott Campbell brings his Whole Glory performance piece to Mana Wynwood, wherein he tattoos his patrons sight unseen. Participants must win a raffle to get inked, then put their arm through a hole separating them from the artist. You won't have any say in the design you get, but you'll definitely come away with a good story. Visit manacontemporary.com

Miami Street Photography Festival

HistoryMiami might not be the first venue that comes to mind when you think of Art Basel week exhibits. But its annual street photography festival, launching today, will put some stunning snaps on display, including a special series about Cuba. Admission is free. Visit historymiami.org.

Latin Night with Cheech Marin

Cheech is in town shilling his collection of Latin art, as well as his own brand of mezcal. He'll be feted at the Fearless Artist Pop-Up from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visit tfapopup.com

Guided Meditation

You'll never survive the weekend without a little downtime. Innergy Meditation, which plans to open a new studio in Miami Beach later this month, will host a pop-up studio at the Mondrian. Open today through Sunday, it'll offer 30-minute meditation sit-ins for free. RSVP at rsvp@innergymeditation.com.

