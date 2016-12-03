menu

Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Saturday

Mad About Miami's Snub From the Whitney Biennial? Blame Politics


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Saturday

Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on SaturdayEXPAND
Courtesy of Basel House
A A

You have just two more days to take in all the spectacles around the city. The Basel fatigue struggle is real, but now's the time to chug a coffee and get over it — or resign yourself to waiting a whole year for redemption. Basel Saturday has the biggest crowds, the biggest parties, and the biggest traffic jams. Only the strong survive.

Skate Park
Part artwork, part real live skate park, this installation at HIVE opens today, letting skaters do their thing. There'll also be a smorgasboard of bars: a three-story bar by Hendrick's Gin, a bar in an RV by Tito's Vodka, and a pop-up bar by Ron Barcelo. Just remember it's dangerous to drink and skate.
4 p.m. - 3 a.m. at Mana Wynwood, 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami. Visit hivewynwood.com

Traffic Jam
If you've spent any time on the roads at all this week, you're already over Baseltime traffic. Steve Parker, on the other hand, has spent the last several days using the city's gridlock as inspiration for musical performance pieces. The grand finale takes place this afternoon, and local drivers can join in the fun. Hey, it's more productive than flipping the bird at yet another lost tourist.
3 p.m. at the MDC Parking Lot, Biscayne Blvd between Fifth and Sixth Streets

Basel House
This ongoing art week party has one thing going for it that you won't find anywhere else this week: cake. Artists Trek, Delves, and Gabriel Sorondo will decorate cakes on site tonight, while local musicians like ArtOfficial and Speakea5y provide the soundtrack. The finished cakes will be up for sale. Seriously, Basel can be rough. You deserve cake.
1 p.m. to late at Bitter Truth, 3252 NE First Ave #124, Miami. Visit baselhouse.com

Upcoming Events

"Dream Grl"
A celebration of girly girliness in all its girldom, with a very '90s bubblegum pink aesthetic. Artists Party Witch, Moki Baby, Pornnail$, and Dirty Dad show installations while a lineup of DJs and performers entertain the crowd at tonight's opening reception.
Blank Canvas Gallery, 46 NW 36th St., Miami. Visit facebook.com.

Miami FC Live Art Installation
Even jocks dig art during Basel. The players of Miami FC will meet and greet fans at Moreno's Cuba in the courtyard of the Riviera hotel, while artists paint soccer balls.
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 318 20th St, Miami Beach

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Blank Canvas Project Gallery
More Info
More Info

46 NW 36th St
Miami, FL 33127

786-577-0885

www.wynwoodblankcanvasproject.com

miles
Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus
More Info
More Info

300 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33132

305-237-3000

www.mdc.edu

miles
Mana Wynwood
More Info
More Info

318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >