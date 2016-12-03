Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Saturday

EXPAND Courtesy of Basel House

You have just two more days to take in all the spectacles around the city. The Basel fatigue struggle is real, but now's the time to chug a coffee and get over it — or resign yourself to waiting a whole year for redemption. Basel Saturday has the biggest crowds, the biggest parties, and the biggest traffic jams. Only the strong survive.

Skate Park

Part artwork, part real live skate park, this installation at HIVE opens today, letting skaters do their thing. There'll also be a smorgasboard of bars: a three-story bar by Hendrick's Gin, a bar in an RV by Tito's Vodka, and a pop-up bar by Ron Barcelo. Just remember it's dangerous to drink and skate.

4 p.m. - 3 a.m. at Mana Wynwood, 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami. Visit hivewynwood.com

Traffic Jam

If you've spent any time on the roads at all this week, you're already over Baseltime traffic. Steve Parker, on the other hand, has spent the last several days using the city's gridlock as inspiration for musical performance pieces. The grand finale takes place this afternoon, and local drivers can join in the fun. Hey, it's more productive than flipping the bird at yet another lost tourist.

3 p.m. at the MDC Parking Lot, Biscayne Blvd between Fifth and Sixth Streets

Basel House

This ongoing art week party has one thing going for it that you won't find anywhere else this week: cake. Artists Trek, Delves, and Gabriel Sorondo will decorate cakes on site tonight, while local musicians like ArtOfficial and Speakea5y provide the soundtrack. The finished cakes will be up for sale. Seriously, Basel can be rough. You deserve cake.

1 p.m. to late at Bitter Truth, 3252 NE First Ave #124, Miami. Visit baselhouse.com

"Dream Grl"

A celebration of girly girliness in all its girldom, with a very '90s bubblegum pink aesthetic. Artists Party Witch, Moki Baby, Pornnail$, and Dirty Dad show installations while a lineup of DJs and performers entertain the crowd at tonight's opening reception.

Blank Canvas Gallery, 46 NW 36th St., Miami. Visit facebook.com.

Miami FC Live Art Installation

Even jocks dig art during Basel. The players of Miami FC will meet and greet fans at Moreno's Cuba in the courtyard of the Riviera hotel, while artists paint soccer balls.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 318 20th St, Miami Beach

