Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Friday

Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Friday

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 9:05 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Goddessphere, a feminist strip club, opens tonight.EXPAND
Goddessphere, a feminist strip club, opens tonight.
Marina Fini
It's Friday, and Art Basel weekend is ready to kick off. All the fairs are open. The galleries and museums have put on their best faces. It's go time. Here are a few places to start.

Goddessphere
This feminist strip club, a sequel to Marina Fini's well-received installation Motelscape during last year's Art Week, launches tonight at the penthouse at the Shore Club. Hours are 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SoulCycle Wth the Misshapes
Even your average workout gets an upgrade this week. SoulCycle South Beach will host two rides with live DJ sets by the Misshapes this morning at 9:45 and tomorrow morning at 9:30. You can grab a healthful drink and snack while you're there. Visit soul-cycle.com.

Young Collectors' Ice Cream Social
Superfine! art fair's sundae bar opens to young collectors tomorrow night from 8 to 11 as DJ Millionyoung provides the soundtrack. Tickets cost $11.11. Visit eventbrite.com.

Bushwick Collective House Party
The artists who brought you the giant mural of Donald Trump as Batman's the Joker have set up shop in the Juxtapoz Clubhouse, featuring free entry and drinks from 7 to 9 p.m. Visit facebook.com.

Basel Babes
The Freehand shows lady artists some love with works by locals Nicole Salgar, Deming King Harriman, Tiny Arts by Cynno, Dana Fortune, and Diana Larrea. DJ Michelle Leshem provides the music. Visit facebook.com.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
Shore Club Hotel
1901 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-695-3100

www.shoreclub.com/en-us

The Freehand Miami
2727 Indian Creek Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-531-2727

www.thefreehand.com

