Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Friday
|
Goddessphere, a feminist strip club, opens tonight.
Marina Fini
It's Friday, and Art Basel weekend is ready to kick off. All the fairs are open. The galleries and museums have put on their best faces. It's go time. Here are a few places to start.
Goddessphere
This feminist strip club, a sequel to Marina Fini's well-received installation Motelscape during last year's Art Week, launches tonight at the penthouse at the Shore Club. Hours are 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
SoulCycle Wth the Misshapes
Even your average workout gets an upgrade this week. SoulCycle South Beach will host two rides with live DJ sets by the Misshapes this morning at 9:45 and tomorrow morning at 9:30. You can grab a healthful drink and snack while you're there. Visit soul-cycle.com.
Young Collectors' Ice Cream Social
Superfine! art fair's sundae bar opens to young collectors tomorrow night from 8 to 11 as DJ Millionyoung provides the soundtrack. Tickets cost $11.11. Visit eventbrite.com.
Bushwick Collective House Party
The artists who brought you the giant mural of Donald Trump as Batman's the Joker have set up shop in the Juxtapoz Clubhouse, featuring free entry and drinks from 7 to 9 p.m. Visit facebook.com.
Basel Babes
The Freehand shows lady artists some love with works by locals Nicole Salgar, Deming King Harriman, Tiny Arts by Cynno, Dana Fortune, and Diana Larrea. DJ Michelle Leshem provides the music. Visit facebook.com.
Related Locations
1901 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
2727 Indian Creek Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
