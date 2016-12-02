Miami Art Week 2016: The Best Things to Do During Art Basel on Friday

EXPAND Goddessphere, a feminist strip club, opens tonight. Marina Fini

It's Friday, and Art Basel weekend is ready to kick off. All the fairs are open. The galleries and museums have put on their best faces. It's go time. Here are a few places to start.

Goddessphere

This feminist strip club, a sequel to Marina Fini's well-received installation Motelscape during last year's Art Week, launches tonight at the penthouse at the Shore Club. Hours are 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SoulCycle Wth the Misshapes

Even your average workout gets an upgrade this week. SoulCycle South Beach will host two rides with live DJ sets by the Misshapes this morning at 9:45 and tomorrow morning at 9:30. You can grab a healthful drink and snack while you're there. Visit soul-cycle.com.

Young Collectors' Ice Cream Social

Superfine! art fair's sundae bar opens to young collectors tomorrow night from 8 to 11 as DJ Millionyoung provides the soundtrack. Tickets cost $11.11. Visit eventbrite.com.

Bushwick Collective House Party

The artists who brought you the giant mural of Donald Trump as Batman's the Joker have set up shop in the Juxtapoz Clubhouse, featuring free entry and drinks from 7 to 9 p.m. Visit facebook.com.

Basel Babes

The Freehand shows lady artists some love with works by locals Nicole Salgar, Deming King Harriman, Tiny Arts by Cynno, Dana Fortune, and Diana Larrea. DJ Michelle Leshem provides the music. Visit facebook.com.

