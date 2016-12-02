Miami Art Week 2016: The Best New Public Art
|
Eric Baduart's Atmosphere at Art Basel Public.
Courtesy Art Basel
You won't have to buy a ticket to the fairs or battle traffic to get to a gallery to witness new art this week. Chances are that you'll run into a newly installed work of art just wandering around like you always do. Artists from all over have installed pieces of public art around the city. Here's where to find them.
|
Ugo Rondinone's Miami Mountain
Courtesy Art Basel
Art Basel Public
This is the biggest collection of public art you're likely to encounter all week, with newly installed works by artists from all across the world. Ugo Rondinone's Miami Mountain, a towering stack of boulders, each painted in a bright rainbow hue, debuted alongside Art Basel Public on Wednesday. But this sculpture's here to stay; it's part of The Bass' permanent collection.
Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.
|
Philippe Malouin
The Speed of Light
The Design District got a new, fancy upgrade this week, courtesy of London designer Philippe Malouin. The Speed of Light sets lantern-esque LED light globes on a path along the Paseo Ponti pedestrian mall.
|
Courtesy of David Datuna
Make America Stronger Together
American contemporary artist David Datuna's appeal for political unity has toured the country, and now, it's taking to the Miami streets during Basel this week. The giant American flag on wheels spells out "SOS" and "ONE." A series of events, dubbed "Unity" rallies by the artist, will bring onlookers together around the work today and tomorrow:
|
BFA
#Ritz Rainbow
Artist Yvette Mattern created a giant laser light beam installation for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, sending a colorful array of light across the city every night through Saturday. The rainbow beams originate from Lionheart Capital headquarters in the Design District, and can be visible for up to 25 miles.
|
Courtesy of Faena Art
Time Capsule
Juan Gatti's geodesic dome, commissioned by Faena Art, lights up the beach every night with installations, talks, and special events. Most are open to the public; you can check out the schedule of events at faenaart.org/timecapsule.
Faena Beach at 32nd St.
|
Cody Hudson
Future No.1 (Fill The Void)
Miami-based arts organization PRIMARY collaborated with Chicago artist Cody Hudson to create this installation using stacked, connected shipping containers and large banners of text. Visitors can walk through the spaces, which aim to slow the hectic pace of our complicated lives.
222 NW 24th St., Miami
|
Julio Le Parc's La Longue Marche (The Long March)
Andre? Morin
Julio Le Parc
You don't have to buy a ticket to the PAMM to see work by its headlining artist, Julio Le Parc. The museum has collaborated with the InterContinental Miami to show some of Le Parc's work on the hotel's giant LED light screen. Now through December 4, the Argentinian artist's colorful creations will light up the downtown sky. (Don't worry, we're sure the dancing silhouettes will be back soon.)
100 Chopin Plaza, Miami.
|
Courtesy of ICA Miami
Lufthansa (1982)
The Institute of Contemporary Art is also bringing its Basel-time exhibit outdoors with this mural by Thomas Bayrle, whose work comprises the "One Day on Success Street" show currently on view at the Moore Building. The 90-by-50-foot mural is visible from I-195, where it will hopefully entertain drivers as they inch their way through the gridlock to and from Miami Beach this weekend.
3704 NE Second Avenue, Miami
