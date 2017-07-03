A Guide to Marlins Park, According to Miami Marlins Fans

Bienvenidos a Miami, baseball fans! In honor of the Marlins Park playing host to the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 11, we've compiled as many "game hacks" as we could find to make your experience on this week a cheaper, hassle-free, more enjoyable one. Below, you will find an assortment of tips from the experts (Marlins fans) that will allow you to make better decisions as to where to park, eat, drink, and do whatever else you plan to do while in town.

For Marlins fans who haven't been to the park in awhile (see: most), this might also play as a guide you can use when on your next trip to the park once the tsunami of All-Star hysteria is in the rear-view mirror. Here are the best tips to make sure you use your time at Marlins Park wisely.

Photo by Justin Namon

"Pre-purchase a home plate or third base garage passes on SeatGeek or VividSeats."

On a usual game day, chances are you could just pull up to the park and find a parking spot in any one of a variety of places, but the All-Star game is definitely not typical. To sidestep all the hoopla that comes with the MLB All-Star festivities, your best bet is to reserve parking through one of the known (and trusted) third-party ticket sites like SeatGeek, VividSeats, or StubHub. More often than not, you'll save some money, too.

Obvious bonus tip: Uber it.

"Get to the ballpark early to admire all the beauty of the park and the culture around it."

Miami doesn't have a stellar reputation when it comes to being a true baseball town, but the experience that comes along with sightseeing makes up for what the city lacks in tradition. Whether you're taking a tour of the Orange Bowl letters that line the park, checking out the new Jose Fernandez statue, or enjoying the sights and sounds of Miami in summer, Marlins Park is not your basic ballpark. You're going to want to leave yourself ample time to wander, gawk, and take it all in.

"Please empty your pockets and put your crap in the little baskets they hand out before you get to the metal detectors instead of holding up the line."

Yes, this is a thing at Marlins Park. Maybe it isn't a thing at your hometown ballpark, but it's a thing here. Think airport security, only more drunk people, and no baggage. Just like you should have your computer out of your bag and belongings ready for TSA to scan, you need to be ready to have your crap put to the side before you get to Marlins Park.

"Make sure you check out the Taste of Miami section for food. The nachos at Mama Choa are bomb!"

Once you're done messing around outside, get in the ballpark and head over to the Taste of Miami restaurant section (located at Section 27), where you'll find Miami favorites like Cuban sandwiches, frita burgers, and cafecito . Local restaurants like Don Camaron, Latin American Grill, Mama Choa, and Panna Cafe are represented at the Taste of Miami section, so you'll basically be taking a tour of some of the locals favorite spots.

Also outstanding is MIA BBQ, located at Section 24. There you can grab some brisket, mac 'n' cheese, pulled pork, a massive "picnic dog," or some southern style pie for dessert. To be honest, this doesn't represent Miami food, but we are in the south, sooooo .

"Make a stop at the bobblehead museum and try to find your favorite player."

The Bobblehead Museum display sits on the Promenade Level, is located at Sections 14/15. There you'll find a cool assortment that includes everything from former Marlins players, current and past stars from other teams, mascots, broadcasters from all of MLB, and much more. It's really — something. It's just a cool feature that is something to look at while you kill time before the game. Hey, it's better than another table where people are trying to get you to sign up for a credit card or buy a timeshare.

"For the best view of not only the game but Miami, sit on the first base side (visitors)."

If you haven't bought a ticket yet and are wondering about the best place to sit in Marlins Park, the answer is the first-base side. There you will get a nice view of everything Marlins Park has to offer (including the infamous home run sculpture/monster), as well as a beautiful look at downtown Miami through the open-air concourse located above the Clevelander in left field. These seats are going to cost an arm and a leg for the All-Star game, but this is a good tip to keep in your back pocket if you ever come back.

"Take in the majestic Marlins Park home run sculpture, in all its glory. Welcome to Miami."

When this thing was first placed in the outfield at Marlins Park, jaws dropped. What the hell is that? People asked. Do I need to be on shrooms to understand it? They wondered. It wasn't a hit at first, to say the least. Now, though, it's considered our very own, like an ugly family dog we've grown to love. Every time a home run is hit, you get a show. If you've never seen it live before, it's one helluva sight. You can actually walk the concourse in center field and check out the inner workings of the beast, too.

"It's going down in the Clevelander, trust me."

It's true, the Clevelander is where the party is at inside Marlins Park. The Miami Marlins partnered with world-renowned South Beach hotel, creating a crazy club-like atmosphere mixed with a poolside lounge, and oh yeah, a baseball game is going on. The Clevelander is open 90 minutes before each game and stays open for an hour after, so you have more than enough time to take it all in. If you haven't purchased your ticket to this area yet, chances are you're going to regret it. Hey, you might regret it if you bought a ticket, though.

