Meiro Koizumi's Battlelands Unpacks Miami Veterans' Wartime Memories at PAMM

Japanese video artist Meiro Koizumi is obsessed with memories of wartime strife. Whether documenting Japanese WWII kamikaze pilots or American veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Koizumi trains his lens on vivid and harsh battlefield recollections. Those memories are the subject of a newly commissioned piece on view at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), Battlelands. Collaborating with chief curator Tobias Ostrander, Koizumi traveled to Miami to meet with and document the experiences of local veterans as they attempted to readjust to civilian life.

“The first thing I did [when I came to Miami] was ask the museum to take me to a gun range,“ said Koizumi. “As a foreigner it sort of amazed me that you could do this. Even standing next to a complete stranger in a gun range was fascinating to me.”

Though it was his first time working with non-Japanese subjects, the artist has made a name for himself by delving into the psychological history of Japanese society during WWII. In an early work, Portrait of a Young Samurai (2009), Koizumi recorded an actor rehearsing a monologue as a pilot about to embark on a kamikaze mission. After every take Koizumi asks the actor to inject more and more emotion into the performance. The piece not only addresses the performative aspects of certain forms of extreme nationalism, but harks at the romanticized notions of death imbued with Japanese samurai culture.