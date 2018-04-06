MDC's Museum of Art and Design Reopens with Two Shows After Renovation

The Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at Miami Dade College reopens it doors this weekend with two major exhibitions following a months-long renovation. The institution, which is housed in the historic Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami, will play host to a group design show featuring selected architectural and urban planning projects from across the country, as well as highlight a new immersive installation from Berlin-based artist Tino Sehgal. Entitled “By the People: Designing a Better America” and This Situation respectively, the new shows represent the institution's new curatorial directive to feature both art and design. And together they bring to a head months of planning for a museum that's coming back on the scene to an ever-growing local institutional landscape.
"This gorgeous 1920s building was, unfortunately, not originally built to serve our current needs," explains Executive Director Rina Carvajal, of the Freedom Tower's original layout. "The very necessary renovations just completed will allow us to present larger and more technically demanding exhibitions."
Traveling from the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum in New York City, "By The People" features projects that confront the multitude of challenges faced by urban, suburban, and rural communities, like natural disasters, increasing population density, and poverty. For two years Smithsonian curator Cynthia E. Smith traveled across the country interviewing scores of architects, designers, and community organizers to select the projects in the show.
One piece that'll be particularly interesting for locals, Carvajal says, is Resist, Delay, Store, Discharge, by Rotterdam-based Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA). OMA directly addressed the increasing threat of climate change and sea-level rise. "OMA's strategy seeks to achieve resilience through a risk-reduction approach," she explains, "maximizing environmental, economic, and civic opportunities in the midst of larger population numbers, increased density, and the threat of flooding due to rising sea levels." Essentially, it's a series of strategies that Miami may one day need to employ.
"The exhibition also aims to empower visitors to see themselves as designers," says Carvajal. "Not just of objects, but also of ideas, strategies and solutions that improve our daily lives."
Pivoting to the more artistic side of MOAD, Tino Sehgal's This Situation (2007) draws from his mixed background in dance and economics to create his trademark "constructed situations." The piece is one of the more complex works in the artist's oeuvre that presents six trained individuals, or "interpreters" who enact salon-like discussions on social and political thought.
"Both [exhibits] attempt to make audiences more aware of the ways that politics and economics intersect with art and design," explains Carvajal. "'By the People' takes a direct tack of presenting design solutions with a social-justice outlook; This Situation lets the viewer participate in an exchange of ideas about society that constitutes a work of art in itself."
MDC Museum of Art + Design grand reopening. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the Museum of Art + Design, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; mdcmoad.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
"By The People: Designing a Better America." April 7 to September 30 at the Museum of Art + Design, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; mdcmoad.org. Admission costs $12 adults; $8 seniors and military; $5 students (13 – 17) and college students (with valid ID); free for MDC MOAD members, MDC students, faculty, and staff, and children 12 and under.
This Situation. April 7 to April 29 at the Museum of Art + Design, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; mdcmoad.org. Admission costs $12 adults; $8 seniors and military; $5 students (13 – 17) and college students (with valid ID); free for MDC MOAD members, MDC students, faculty, and staff, and children 12 and under.
