MDC's Museum of Art and Design Reopens with Two Shows After Renovation

The Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at Miami Dade College reopens it doors this weekend with two major exhibitions following a months-long renovation. The institution, which is housed in the historic Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami, will play host to a group design show featuring selected architectural and urban planning projects from across the country, as well as highlight a new immersive installation from Berlin-based artist Tino Sehgal. Entitled “By the People: Designing a Better America” and This Situation respectively, the new shows represent the institution's new curatorial directive to feature both art and design. And together they bring to a head months of planning for a museum that's coming back on the scene to an ever-growing local institutional landscape.

"This gorgeous 1920s building was, unfortunately, not originally built to serve our current needs," explains Executive Director Rina Carvajal, of the Freedom Tower's original layout. "The very necessary renovations just completed will allow us to present larger and more technically demanding exhibitions."

Traveling from the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum in New York City, "By The People" features projects that confront the multitude of challenges faced by urban, suburban, and rural communities, like natural disasters, increasing population density, and poverty. For two years Smithsonian curator Cynthia E. Smith traveled across the country interviewing scores of architects, designers, and community organizers to select the projects in the show.