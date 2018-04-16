Camp MetroTown Helps Teens Harness Their Power To Fight Prejudice

After the Parkland shooting two months ago, youth activism has blossomed. Teenagers have established themselves as capable leaders and agents of change for highly problematic societal issues like gun control that adults have refused to address. This summer, Heather Burdick and her team at MCCJ hope to continue helping youth harness their power to enact change and battle hate at Camp MetroTown, a free six-day overnight retreat for South Florida high schoolers held at St. Thomas University in June.

“Camp MetroTown is for any teen who wants to know more about the things going on in our world, anyone who feels that working towards a more just and humane world is important to them and part of their calling. Camp MetroTown helps to open their eyes and connect with their own purpose,” says Burdick, a former teacher who works as the program director at MCCJ.

Camp MetroTown addresses issues like sexism, racism, ableism, homophobia, xenophobia, and religious discrimination. Burdick says teaching teens how to promote diversity and inclusivity is at the heart of Camp MetroTown and choosing a group of students diverse in race, socioeconomic status, sexuality, religion, and ability is a high priority for the program. During the six-day, five-night program, students bunk with fellow campers in the dorms on the campus of St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens. Burdick says, “[The students] spend a lot of time together. The idea is that ... once you spend time with someone you have differences with, they don’t seem so ‘other’ because of the shared experiences.”

To apply to Camp MetroTown, you must be from South Florida and of high school age, meaning you are currently enrolled as a high school student, entering into the 9th grade, or a recent graduate. If chosen, the camp is free of cost and students earn 85 community service hours upon completion.