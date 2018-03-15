How to Participate in the March For Our Lives in South Florida

The March For Our Lives will be a moment that reverberates not just in Washington but far and wide, with more than 700 marches around the world. And for those who want to show their support for the Never Again movement and the students who are seeking change, but who can't make it to D.C. for the main rally next Saturday, here is a list of sister marches that will be taking place around South Florida on March 24.

Miami Beach. People will start to gather at Miami Beach Senior High School at 8 a.m. before marching to Collins Park at 10 a.m. At 10:45, the rally will begin to hear speakers in Collins Park ranging from Marjory Stoneman Douglas students to local celebrities and activists before returning to the high school campus at noon. Organizers have noted that they expect parking in the area to fill up quickly and suggest carpooling, shuttles, and public transit. Lyft will also be offering a limited number of free rides to the event. Miami Beach Senior High School, 2231 Prairie Ave., Miami Beach; facebook.com.

Parkland. Many from the community surrounding Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be gathering at Pine Tree Park at 9 a.m. before beginning their march at 10 a.m. Details regarding the route, timing, parking situation have yet to be announced. Pine Tree Park, 10555 Trails End, Parkland; facebook.com.

Coral Springs. Just down the road from Stoneman Douglas, this march will take start at Coral Springs High School and will begin at 10 a.m. Coral Springs High School, 7201 W Sample Rd., Coral Springs; marchforourlives.com.

Doral. The March For Our Lives event in Doral will begin at 10 a.m. in Downtown Doral Park in front of Doral city hall and proceed down NW 87th Avenue to the corner of NW 41st Street before returning to Doral Park. Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53 St., Doral; facebook.com.

Key West. People will be meeting at Southernmost beach on Duval Street at noon before marching to Mallory Square at 1 p.m. Mallory Square will be the site of the Key West rally and will feature speeches from activists, local leaders, teachers, and students, as well as performances. Organizers are in the process of arranging for trolleys and a sign making party that will take place before the event. Southernmost Beach, Duval St., Key West; facebook.com.

Pembroke Pines. Members of the Pembroke Pines community will be marching from Ben Fiorentino Park at 10 a.m. Ben Fiorentino Park, 10211 Taft St., Pembroke Pines; marchforourlives.com.

Fort Lauderdale. The details of the Fort Lauderdale march will be announced soon. TBD; marchforourlives.com

North Lauderdale. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the people of North Lauderdale will mobilize from the North Lauderdale City Hall and will march approximate two miles through the city. North Lauderdale City Hall, 701 SW 71st Ave., North Lauderdale; marchforourlives.com

Pompano Beach. The march in Pompano Beach will begin in front of the Pompano Beach City Hall at 10 a.m. and will proceed down Atlantic Boulevard to the Pompano beach, where people will be given the opportunity to speak to fellow members of their community. Pompano Beach City Hall, 100 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; marchforourlives.com.

South Palm Beach County. The people of Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach will be meeting at the Boca Raton City Hall and marching to the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca at 10:30 a.m. Boca Raton City Hall, 201 W Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton; marchforourlives.com.

West Palm Beach. In Palm Beach, marchers will gather at the Southern Boulevard entrance to Dreher Park and at 2 p.m., participants will make their way east on Southern Boulevard toward Mar-a-Lago. How far the in the direction of Donald Trump's Palm Beach retreat the march will be able to go will depend on where the president decides to spend the day. Dreher Park, 1100 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach; facebook.com.



In addition to going to these marches with signs and protest chants at the ready, remember to bring water and wear sunscreen and comfortable clothes. Also, some organizers have asked attendees not to bring backpacks or duffel bags for safety reasons. And whether you do it at one of the events or you do it on your own time, make sure you're registered to vote before primary season and keep working to effect change.

