Eyes on Miami: Macy Gray, Jadakiss, Waka Flocka Flame and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

June 1

Mynt Thursdays: Things heated up Thursday night at Mynt when DJ Carlos took over.

June 2

Doheny Room Saturdays: Saturdays at Doheny Room mean suiting up for a legendary night for the books.

Nervo at Story: The rain didn’t stop Miamians or the Nervo sisters from throwing an epic party, slaying Friday night into shreds.

SKAM Fridays at Wall: Miami party people connected at Wall to celebrate the night like it was the first day of the rest of their lives.

Macy Gray at Faena Theater: Faena Live welcomed renowned R&B artist Macy Gray for an intimate concert at Faena Theater. Guests danced the night away as the Grammy Award-winning artist took center stage, performing songs from her debut Jazz album, Stripped. After the show, attendees headed over to Saxony Bar for her live DJ set.

June 3

Erick Morillo at LIV: Erick Morillo made another return to LIV for a solid Saturday night of tricks and turns.

Waka Flocka Flame’s Birthday Celebration at Story: Waka Flocka Flame celebrated his birthday and went hard with the party goers all night long.

Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce 95th Annual Gala at the Loews Miami Beach: Over 900 guests gathered at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel as the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 95th Annual Gala, presented by City National Bank. A “Magical Affair” was co-hosted by Chamber Chairman of Board, Wayne Pathman and NBC 6’s Kelly Blanco and was organized by Gala chair, Jessica Fuentes Victor of Cafe Avanti, with co-chairs, Jeff Greene of 84 West Studios and Leila Chang of Ideal Lifestyle Concierge, among other committee members. The event honored six pillars of the community who have contributed to the success of Miami Beach’s business community: Art Basel Miami Beach, receiving the Corporate Citizen Of The Year Award; Breakthru Beverage Florida receiving the Jan Pfeiffer Distinguished Service Award; Tibor Hollo, Florida East Coast Realty, receiving the Leonard “DOC” Baker Lifetime Achievement Award; Howard M. Lorber, Douglas Elliman, receiving the Member Of The Decade Award; Joy V.W. Malakoff, City of Miami Beach Commissioner, receiving the City National Bank Beach High Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award; and Tara Solomon, TARA Ink., receiving the Excellence In Tourism Award.

June 4

Jadakiss’ Birthday Celebration with Lil Wayne & Adrien Broner at LIV on Sunday: Jadakiss figured the only way to celebrate his birthday was in Miami’s number one destination, LIV on Sunday. The ladies were sexy, the drinks were hot, and Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and four-weight world champion Adrien Broner were there for the thrill of it all.

June 5

Magnum Mondays at STK: Shots, shots and more shots were living up the night at STK as guests forgot their Monday blues and drank away to the sounds of DJ Danny Stern.

June 6

Española Way Reopens with Grand Reveal Block Party: Española Way, the “Best Block in South Florida,” celebrated its reopening following the completion of the City of Miami Beach’s $2.5 million restoration project to reclaim the picturesque and pedestrian-only street’s place in history. More than 2,000 people were in attendance.

