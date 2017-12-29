Miami Tip, AKA Tip Drill, Adds "Reality TV Star" to Her Resumé

From her days as a gravity-defying dancer at Miami’s King of Diamonds to becoming a rapper and hip-hop performer, fans of Miami Tip — the former stripper once known as Tip Drill — can now expect to see the talented performer on a new kind of show.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami will be following the lives of Tip and other local performers like Trick Daddy and Amara La Negra during its premiere at the start of the new year. For lifelong performers like Tip, Love & Hip Hop gives her an opportunity to connect with fans in a way she has not been able to do in the past.

“I really just want to give [my fans] an insight on my personality and my character and how hard I work,” she says. “They can definitely look forward to witnessing that.”

While Tip lives full-time in Miami now, she moved to the Magic City from New York when she was 10 years old. She says both cities have influenced her as a rapper and a performer, as both regions are known for their different attitudes. As for her music style, she describes it as “New York meets Miami.”

“So I have that hard, aggressive approach, but I have that fun, sexy Miami twist to it,” she says.

Tip has been involved in the music scene long before she began rapping in 2012, and she cites Jay-Z, Trina (who will also be on the show), and Uncle Luke as favorite musicians she has followed during her life. Throughout her childhood and even her time as a dancer, Tip says she was always writing stories and poetry. However, it was not until her terrible accident in 2012 that Tip was inspired to pursue music as a career.

“After that, I felt like I needed a Plan B in life,” she says. “I couldn’t just have one main focus — I needed a fall back. So ever since then, I’ve just been going hard at it.”

Now, Tip devotes her days to working on her music and connecting with her fans via social media platforms like Instagram. She says she has been showing more of her personality on her social media accounts lately, but she hopes Love & Hip Hop will help her to continue to be able to connect with fans and promote her music. The transition from dancing to rapping was difficult, but she says it has gotten easier.

“I definitely appreciate it because I’m just a young black woman trying to do something positive with my life, trying to do something different.” she says. “I truly appreciate the love, and if you can get love from home, you can get love from anywhere.”

Love & Hip Hop: Miami premieres January 1 at 9 p.m. on VH1.

