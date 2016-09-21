Louis CK Announces Four November Shows at the Arsht Center

EXPAND Photo courtesy of management

Louis CK's love for Miami is no secret — he devoted an entire episode of his FX show Louie to the Magic City. So it's no surprise that he's booked himself a long weekend stay here in November, complete with four stand-up shows on back-to-back nights.

The comedian announced his new tour yesterday, and it includes a four-night stint at the Arsht Center Nov. 15-18.

Louis CK broke the news in in email to fans, saying, "As always, I'm keeping the price of my tickets down to an average of 50 dollars, including all charges." Shows at the Arsht Center are priced at $50 for all sections on all nights.

"I know that's not nothing," he quipped in the email. "But it's less than more than that.”

In recent years, Louis CK has become one of the most famous and most respected comedians in the country. His self-effacing, grubby yet lovable persona made him a stand-up hit, with a series of successful specials. His FX series Louie brought his fame to even greater heights; CK wrote, directed, edited, and starred in the show, which overlaid an absurdist seriousness to his work. Critics adored it.

In one 2012 episode, filmed in Miami, he checks in at The Raleigh hotel, befriends a lifeguard, and explores the city beyond its touristy borders. At the time of its airing, New Times said the episode "[showed] our city in the most realistic — and most flattering — light we've ever seen on TV. Louis C.K. is in love with Miami, and after you watch the episode he filmed here, the feeling will be mutual."

A lot has changed since 2012. Louie has lost traction with some critics; its later seasons had uncomfortable moments including a cringey monologue about fat acceptance, and a scene in which the title character sexually assaults a woman. CK put the show on "extended hiatus" in 2015.

CK's stand-up style appears to have evolved, too. A Salon review of a recent performance at Madison Square Garden noted that the ordinarily schlubby CK is now performing in a suit, calling it the best work he's done in years and noting its less confessional, more observational and absurdist style:

He was the silliest I’ve seen him ever be. There was a good deal of absurdism in his early work that got cleared out when he shifted to doing more deeply personal material. But his current act adds in an appreciated lightness.... In total, all of it gave off the impression that he was having fun.

So if you're a fan who caught CK the last time he performed in Miami, it might be worth shelling out $50 to see his latest evolution.

Louis CK

November 15, 16, 17, and 18 at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Showtime is 8 p.m. on all nights. Tickets cost $50. Visit arshtcenter.org.

