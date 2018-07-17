Teen Artists Address School Shootings and Other Violence at Locust Projects

Before solo cups become the stuff of beer pong and mystery punch in the realm of teenage iconography, they were the conduits of makeshift fence signage. Messages like "CONGRATS CLASS OF '18" and "GO FALCONS" are spelled out by plastic circles in front of schools all over America. On a small fence mounted to the wall at the Locust Art Builders' cumulative exhibition, "Just Another Day," light blue spheres spell out the message "sorry."

"It’s what happens when kids hang out near a fence for a long time...eventually a little tiny memorial is made," says Monica Lopez De Victoria, the lead artist-mentor at Locust Project's annual summer art intensive for Dade County teens. "Their world is a lot smaller, even though they’re connected to this bigger picture thing that’s happening. Their knowing in their heart is tinier and more raw and real."

Small but significant transformations characterize many of the pieces made by the 15- to 18-year-old student artists: exit signs are made more ambiguous, safety cones are made less erect, a chalk outline is given a smiling face. They're each an expression of a theme that the students, with the guidance of De Victoria and her fellow artist-mentor, Francesco Lo Castro, came to on their own — the normalization of violence.

"This show comes from anxieties that are deep rooted inside the things that we face everyday," explains Kareena Rudra, a Ransom Everglades student living in Kendall. "And they’re normal. This show is kind of an expression [that] this should not be normal. Why is it just another day? Should it just be another day for us?"

EXPAND Courtesy of Locust Projects

Over the course of four weeks, students like Rudra were given the tools to organize their own exhibition while simultaneously creating work through collaborative workshops. Aside from working with De Victoria and Lo Castro, students got to meet with local artists like Octavia Yearwood and Jen Clay. Through group discussions they decided on a theme that began with a discussion of a now tragically familiar topic, school shootings. Lorie Mertes, the director of the Locust Art Builders program, says the conversation became much broader the more students were pushed to deepen their inquiry.

"One of the students raised their hand and said, 'Well, can we just talk about violence in general?'" recalls Mertes. "'Since the time I was three years old, I've known what gun shots sounded like.'"

Despite this broad approach to the topic, much of the show maintains the sense of coming from a small world — the world of a kid. But the work is far from limited. Lia Latty, a recent graduate from Miami Beach Senior High School and the brain behind the exit signs, also helped with a piece that centered around portraits of LGBTQ youth in Miami. Paired with the photographs are interviews detailing the subject's thoughts on hate crimes and inter-community violence.

"Appreciate that kids 18 and under have managed to make work like this," insists Latty. "I don’t think it’s a high school show, it’s very much young people having a platform to make what they wanted to make."

The show also covers more personal approaches to subjects like internalized aggression. Rudra's contribution includes a poem and video installation addressing the sometimes self-imposed harm of trying to manipulate your own identity.

"It’s an internal violence that I’m putting onto myself," says Rudra. "It’s been happening for so long that it’s sort of an everyday thing. It’s not strange because it’s something that I’m doing to myself."

EXPAND Courtesy of Locust Projects

One surprising element of the exhibition, at least superficially, is how sophisticated the work of such young adults can be. According to De Victoria, much of that is the result of encouragement rather than instruction - she stresses that Francesco and herself were mentors, not teachers. It's this sussing out of the students' underlying potential that is most inspiring for Mertes.

"The goal is to nurture their creativity and their interests right now so that they have a really solid platform for having the confidence and creative problem solving skills and collaboration skills to really be successful as a person," she says.

What's truly surprising, however, is not the accumulation of these students' creative energy into insightful and powerful art, but the circumstances that have brought it out of them. For most people over the age of 20, violence in high school doesn't go beyond cafeteria fist fights and fake bomb threats. Many were content to know that shootings happened in other neighborhoods where kids might be in gangs or sell drugs. Their understanding of a high school student's current reality doesn't go much further than news reporting and speeches. The artists in this exhibition know differently.

"The topic is more fresh and more real and something that we as adults don’t know," says De Victoria. "We can speculate, but really their voice is the one that’s the trueness of what’s going on."

"Just Another Day." Through July 28 at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; locustprojects.org. Admission is free.