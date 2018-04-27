Little Haiti Book Fest Celebrates Miami's Vibrant Haitian Community

Miami's vibrant Haitian community is proud to celebrate its heritage and culture, including its food, music, and literature. Next weekend, the Little Haiti Book Festival, in partnership with the Miami Book Fair and Haitian culture and language organization Sosyete Koukouy, will be held at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, marking its sixth edition.

“Storytelling plays an important role in Haiti’s cultural life. We have a strong oral tradition, and I bet anyone from Haiti can tell you about that one Caribbean folktale or fable that helped shape the person they are today,” says M.J. Fievre, the ReadCaribbean program coordinator at the Miami Book Fair. “For those who have been uprooted from the motherland, dislocated, being able to share stories that bring them home is a form of emotional healing…. Many of these stories are about the strength in family and friendship, about the turbulence in our politics, about yearning for what was, what could be, what may never come.”

This year’s festival will include literary and poetry panels and workshops, children’s programming, and plenty of opportunities to interact with elements of Haitian culture and language. “Everything about the Festival celebrates Haitian culture,” says Fievre. “Haitian literature is at the forefront. So are Haitian music and Haitian cuisine. This year, many activities will center around the drum, which has always played a pivotal role in [Haitians’] history and everyday life…All our panels, all our workshops, all our art activities allow for dialogue. It’s all very performative – and Miami’s Haitian community craves the freedom that exists in opening the pathways of communication.”