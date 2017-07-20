Eyes on Miami: Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Miami Swim Week
|
Jim Jones, E-Feezy and Ali Nassiri
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
July 11
Jim Jones at Entourage Tuesdays at Envie: Jessica Who and DJ E-Feezy dominated the decks Tuesday night for Envie‘s weekly Entourage party, which brought out rapper Jim Jones.
|
David Grutman and Jake Jefferson
World Red Eye
July 12
1306 Courtyard Preview Celebration: 1306 opened its doors to friends and family for a preview of their newly renovated courtyard with a live performance by Golden Glades and DJ Mike Deuce. A new welcome addition to the courtyard is Chef Michael Beltran’s Chuggies test kitchen, serving up their take on bar food.
|
Karlie Kloss and Marko Gojanovic
World Red Eye
July 15
Karlie Kloss’ Birthday Celebration at Wall Saturdays: Supermodel Karlie Kloss celebrated her birthday early surrounded by friends with a blowout bash at Wall.
|
Lil Wayne
World Red Eye
Lil Wayne at Story: It’s always a party at Story, especially when Lil Wayne shows up for a show-stopping performance.
|
Kaylyn Weller
World Red Eye
Mynt Saturdays: DJs Axel Beca and Hugo M were all the rage for fellow Mynt party goers looking for a Saturday spectacular.
|
Rick Ross
World Red Eye
Rick Ross at Rockwell Saturdays: Things got wild when Rick Ross took Rockwell by the mic Saturday night.
|
World Red Eye
Swim Club at Hyde Beach: There were drinks and plenty of sun to be had at Hyde Beach's Swim Club last Saturday.
|
Manuela Alvarez
World Red Eye
July 18
Peroni’s Hour of Style Hosted by iShine365 at Hyde Beach: Peroni Nastro Azzurro kicked off this year’s Swim Week with a different approach, adding a celebratory commencement party to launch the beginning of what swimwear designers and enthusiasts have been anticipating all year long. The Hour of Style set the tone for what’s to come this week, and what better way to bring positive vibes than by sipping on Peroni and scoping out the latest swimsuit trends at the beautiful Hyde Beach at SLS?
Related Locations
1701 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
743 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
1921 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
136 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
2201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
1306 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33136
1545 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Miami, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Venezuela es Mucho Mas
TicketsSat., Aug. 26, 8:00pm
-
Chris Tucker
TicketsSat., Sep. 2, 8:00pm
-
It Happened One Night
TicketsFri., Sep. 8, 7:30pm
-
"The Wild Party"
TicketsFri., Aug. 4, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!