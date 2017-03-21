Eyes on Miami: Lil Wayne, DMX, Rob Gronkowski Party in Miami

Lil Wayne World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 9

Lil Wayne at Story: Lil Wayne turned the party up at Story Thursday night. Revelers couldn’t get enough and danced the night away.

Masquerade/French Tuesdays at the Deck at Island Gardens: It was a true Miami soiree at the Deck at Island Gardens as it hosted its second collaboration with Eric Even and Cyril Kadouch from French & Famous, featuring a Masquerade Costume Party. The masked affair welcomed fashion designer Oscar Carvallo, George Wallner, Christian Jagodzinski, Claudine Smurfit, Nirva Digeronimo, Yona Puri, Eve Bordarier, Vladimir Alfa, and Pascale Villet.

March 10

Discobox at Basement Miami: Tropical dreams and warm nights coming at you from Discobox at Basement Miami on Friday.

Fat Joe at Rockwell Fridays: The ladies were bumpin’ and grinding as Fat Joe pumped up partygoers at Rockwell and left the club shook Friday night.

March 11

Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri at Ora Saturdays: Saturday night was a night of hip-hop as special guest Bow Wow grabbed the mike next to Jermaine Dupri and threw down into the late hours at Ora.

DMX at E11even Saturdays: It was another rowdy night for the books. All eyes were on rapper DMX as he tore up the scene and worked his magic Saturday at E11even.

Steve Aoki and Rob Gronkowski at LIV: Cake, bottles, and jumping — that must mean Steve Aoki returned to LIV. He even got Rob Gronkowski hopping up with him.

March 12

40th-Annual Calle Ocho Festival: The annual Calle Ocho Festival welcomed guests from all parts of the world to join in what has become the nation's largest Latino street festival. The event brought together more than 1.2 million global attendees, uniting the community in celebration of Hispanic heritage, art, music, and cuisine. Marking the official end of a week’s worth of Carnaval Miami 2017 events, the marquis annual fundraiser of Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, the 40th-annual festival featured savory culinary competitions such as the inaugural El Croquetazo, presented by Catalina, and the third-annual Cuban Sandwich Smackdown.

Ty Dolla $ign, Kent Jones, Jacquees, Compton Menace, and DJ Clue at LIV on Sunday: It was like the first day of spring break but way better. LIV was pure fire on Sunday thanks to a little help from Ty Dolla $ign, Kent Jones, Jacquees, Compton Menace, and DJ Clue.

March 13

JaRule at Ransom Mondays at Mokai: He’s not always there when you call, but Ja Rule is always on time, and he proved as much Monday at Mokai.

