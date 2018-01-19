Eyes on Miami: Lil Pump, Usain Bolt, Migos and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

January 11

Neiman Marcus Fashion Director Ken Downing Presents Spring 2018 Collection at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables: Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and its vice president and general manager, Stephen Brunelle, welcomed Ken Downing, senior vice president and fashion director, as he presented the spring 2018 collections. More than 100 women sat front row, eager to hear Downging's inspiration and fashion forecast for spring.

January 12

B.J. Novak and Wyclef Jean at LIV: Actor B.J. Novak wasn’t at The Office Friday night. Instead, he showed up at LIV alongside rapper Wyclef Jean as the rapper took over the club for an epic performance.

Dee Dee Bridgewater and Joey Alexander Performance at Adrienne Arsht Center: Three-time Grammy-winning vocalist and Tony-winning actress Dee Dee Bridgewater and 14-year-old piano sensation Joey Alexander took the John S. & James L. Knight Concert Hall stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for a spectacular night of jazz and improvisation.

January 13



E11even Saturdays: Lema led E11even to a night of popping bottles until Da Zoo took center stage.

Lil Pump at Story Saturdays: “Gucci Gang” rapper Lil Pump fist-pumped his way through Story.

Usain Bolt at Rockwell Saturdays: The fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, ran into the weekend at Rockwell Saturday night.

Voices for Children Foundation and Harry Winston, Inc., Present “Moments of Brilliance, Be a Voice Gala” at Mandarin Oriental Miami: Voices for Children Foundation, the largest of the nonprofits that support the Guardian ad Litem Program in Florida, kicked off the winter gala season and held its Moments of Brilliance, Be a Voice Gala 2018 at the serene Mandarin Oriental on Brickell Key. Now in its 22nd year, the esteemed gala was attended by 400 of the city’s luminaries in philanthropy and business and raised more than $740,000 for advocacy for children in foster care in Miami-Dade County.

YoungArts Backyard Ball 2018: The National YoungArts Foundation hosted its annual fundraiser, the Backyard Ball performance and gala, to help support the artistic development of the nation’s most promising young artists. In addition to recognizing the talent of this year’s 757 YoungArts winners, the event honored playwright, Oscar winner, and YoungArts master teacher Tarell Alvin McCraney (1999 winner in theater) with the Arison Alumni Award for his vital contributions and commitment to the arts.

January 14



Kiki on the River Sundays: Live entertainment and bottle service is all Kiki on the River needs for a successful Sunday-night celebration by the river.

Migos, O.T. Genasis, and Trey Songz at LIV on Sunday: Migos had everyone feeling “Bad and Boujee” as the group took over LIV on Sunday with an epic performance. Rappers O.T. Genasis and Trey Songz were spotted jamming to their latest beats.

O.T. Genasis at Brick Sundays: Rapper O.T. Genasis didn’t make “Everybody Mad” as he continued the weekend celebrations at Brick Sunday night.

Zo’s Fourth-Annual Comedy Groove at JW Marriott Marquis: Sunday evening, Alonzo Mourning hosted the Zo’s Comedy Groove as part of his four-day event, Zo’s Winter Groove, at the JW Marriott Marquis in downtown Miami. The packed crowd of VIPs, celebrities, and major-league sports stars gathered to benefit the Mourning Family Foundation. Comedian and actor J.B. Smoove headlined the event, along with comedienne Erin Jackson and special appearances from fellow comedians Jay Phillips and Alex Thomas. The Mourning Family Foundation; the programs at the Overtown Youth Center; Honey Shine, Inc.; and mentoring program for girls are direct beneficiaries of proceeds from the event.

