Laure Prouvost Tests the Limits of Language at the Bass

Watching a video by French-born artist Laure Prouvost is like overhearing something in a fever dream. Colors seem impossibly vivid, images move in quick succession with little opportunity for you to comprehend them, and somewhere, someone is addressing you with words that are only vaguely familiar. This melding of the real and the imagined is coupled with Prouvost's blending of video and installation to immerse the viewer in a new, disorienting world.

It was Prouvost's interdisciplinary practice that immediately interested curators at the Bass, including Leilani Lynch, assistant curator and coordinator of Prouvost's upcoming show, "They Are Waiting for You." When the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis organized the original show, the Bass seized the opportunity to bring a version of it to Miami. How it will appear exactly is still an ongoing conversation.

"The way that Laure works, she really customizes it to each venue," Lynch says. "It’s not your typical traveling show. We’ve had a lot of conversations and back and forth between the curators at the Walker, myself, and the artist to see how we can utilize the larger space the museum has. So there’s a certain amount of improvisation that happens."