Eyes on Miami: Venus Williams, Tyga, and Latin Billboard Stars

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

April 26

Terra Hosts An Intimate Evening with Venus Williams at Botanic Weston: Terra development firm hosted a private dinner with athlete, entrepreneur, and acclaimed designer Venus Williams at the Botaniko Weston Sales Gallery. Thirty of South Florida’s most influential business and community leaders joined Terra president David Martin for the intimate affair, which celebrated Terra’s partnership with Williams’ interior design firm V*Starr and Botaniko Weston.

April 27

Nicky Jam and Vin Diesel at E11even: Nicky Jam and Vin Diesel hyped up the Miami crowd at the Latin Billboard Awards a couple hours before heading to E11even and infusing reggaeton and rap into an epic afterparty celebrating Nicky Jam’s winnings.

Zion and Lennox Host Award Show Celebration at Komodo: Zion and Lennox invaded Komodo Thursday night for a post-award show celebration dinner.

Casa Buchanan’s 2017 Latin Billboards Kick Off Party at Faena: Miami’s social scene and globally recognized talent came together to kick off the Latin Billboards and celebrate the greatness of Latin music at Casa Buchanan’s this week. Notable guests including Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black), Prince Royce, Deorro, Luis Fonsi, Casper Smart, celebrity chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, Nacho, and Zuleyka Rivera, received exclusive access to kick off the festivities and toasted to the successes Latin artists have achieved on the charts throughout the past year.

CMX Grand Opening Celebration at Brickell City Centre: CMX, a subsidiary of the Mexico City-based movie chain Cinemex, is now open at Brickell City Centre. The over-the-top Great Gatsby-themed opening party featured gourmet treats and craft cocktails, plus live entertainment by the Hot Sardines, an American Jazz band from New York City.

April 28

Doheny Room Fridays: Friday nights at Doheny Room at Delano are all about chill vibes and beautiful people.

Palm Court Performance Series Produced by Emilio Estefan in the Miami Design District: Miami Design District presented another installation of the Palm Court Performance Series, a free weekly Friday night ensemble of live musical performances that are open to the public and produced by 19-time Grammy Award winning producer Emilio Estefan. Last week, the French Caravan, a sophisticated, lively powerhouse quintet from Miami performed.

April 29

Akon at Story: Mr. Konvikt Muzik himself, Akon, showed up to the party at Story on Saturday.

Milord Lounge Saturdays: Aurora Matrix entertained guests with sexy, fun performances at Milord Lounge for a whole new Saturday night experience.

Rockwell Saturdays: Party people said cheers to the weekend at Rockwell with good friends and neverending bottles.

The Second Annual Big Serve Miami 2017: Jonathan Nussbaum, President of LaceClips, once again partnered with community and non-profit organizations to host The Big Serve, a professional tennis exhibition and clinic for inner city youth. Held at the Flamingo Tennis Center in Miami Beach, The Big Serve was a free event designed to encourage children to play tennis and connect Miami Beach residents with kids in Greater Miami-Dade county. All proceeds from the events go to benefit Overtown Youth Center, The Irie Foundation and the Miami Beach Tennis Foundation.

April 30

Tyga at LIV on Sunday: Between the confetti, DJ’s and Tyga in the building, LIV had an unforgettable Sunday as they closed out the weekend right.

May 2

N.O.R.E and Nego Do Borel at Favela Beach at Wall: Favela Beach hosted a night of funk, hip hop, and reggaeton with N.O.R.E and Nego Do Borel.

