South Florida Teacher Wilkine Brutus Taught Black Panther to Korean Students

Wilkine Brutus didn’t look like the other teachers when he taught English in South Korea for four years. In fact, the Haitian-American writer with dreadlocks and tattoos didn’t look like almost anybody in the homogeneous Asian country. As you might expect, he often fielded questions from students that had little to do with the curriculum. Some students were fascinated with his hair. Another wanted to know about black superheroes — specifically, are there any?

The Miami native, who now lives in West Palm Beach, used this opportunity in 2014 to introduce the middle-school students to a then-lesser-known superhero by the name of Black Panther. Brutus dedicated two weeks to the subject, highlighting the importance of cultural representation on film, which was a subject the students could relate to, being that there were few Asian superheroes in Hollywood films. Little did Brutus know that Black Panther would one day become the talk of South Korea.

The feature film based on the groundbreaking Marvel comic spent two weeks in 2017 filming in Busan, the same South Korean port city where Brutus was asked if there were any black superheroes. Star Chadwick Boseman was affectionately nicknamed “Busan Panther” by the local media during the shoot and shared how much he enjoyed the moniker when he and his castmates returned to South Korea to kick off the film’s international press tour.