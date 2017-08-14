Knight Arts Challenge Announces Finalists, Celebrates Ten Years of Funding

O, Miami. Borscht Film Festival. Nu Deco Ensemble. Organizations such as those have embedded themselves so deeply into Miami life they seem like they've always been a part of this city. But a decade ago, those projects — and many others like them that have expanded and evolved the cultural landscape of South Florida — were largely unknown; some were still just ideas brewing in the minds of local creatives. The Knight Foundation, with its annual Knight Arts Challenge grants, helped give them the funding they needed to launch and thrive.

The Foundation announced its 2017 Knight Arts Challenge finalists today, marking ten years of funding cultural projects in and around Miami. This year's finalists number more than 100, all vying for a share of $2.5 million in funding. As in years past, the finalists span the geography of South Florida, from Hollywood to Liberty City to South Miami-Dade, and include every artistic genre you can think of: visual art, film, dance, theater, poetry, satire, criticism, and beyond.