Knight Arts Challenge 2016 Winners Announced: Tarell Alvin McCraney, Native Film Fest, and Others

EXPAND Tarell Alvin McCraney, Knight Arts Challenge winner, plans to launch a local storytelling and performance festival. Courtesy of the Knight Foundation

Right now, the eyes of the world's art lovers are fixed upon Miami's Art Basel-week exhibits and parties. But when the crowds fly home and the tents come down, local creatives depend on funding from the Knight Foundation to keep their projects alive. Tonight, the foundation announced the winners of its 2016 Knight Arts Challenge, which offers matching grants to fund arts projects by, for, and about South Florida.

This year's winners come from a wide ranges of genres and perspectives — and plenty of critical acclaim. Tarell Alvin McCraney, whose play inspired the near-flawless film Moonlight, is among them, raising funds for a new 305/One Festival, to "[celebrate] the unique storytelling and solo performers coming out of Miami with a series of performances, film screenings and cultural activities." Artists in Residence in the Everglades (AIRIE) will receive funding for their planned art gallery in the Everglades, the first art space inside a National Park. Winner Everett Osceola plans to launch N8tive Reel Cinema Festival, the first Native American film festival in the southeast.

In total, 44 creative projects were deemed worthy of funding by the Knight Foundation.

“Our goal is to make art general in Miami, so that it can be seen, felt and heard by every resident, no matter where they live, work or play. These projects help get us closer to that ideal, by bringing people together, connecting us to each other and our community,” said Alberto Ibargüen, president of Knight Foundation, in a statement.

Watch this space for more details about the plans of this year's winners. And in the meantime, you can browse all the winning projects below.

EXPAND Everett Osceola's N8tive Reel Cinema Festival was a KAC winner. Courtesy of the Knight Foundation

Breakin’ Convention Miami

Applicant: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Award: $100,000

To introduce South Florida’s hip-hop culture to an international audience by bringing the Breakin’ Convention, a festival of dance and theater, to Miami

“Miss Masters” Audio at the Ali

Applicant: Ali Cultural Arts

Award: $60,000

To expand the presence of women in the audio engineering industry with a training program for young women and girls in a historic Pompano Beach building that once boarded African-American jazz musicians

FLESH

Applicant: Alexey Taran

Award: $17,000

To explore the dark side of desire, disorders and inner struggles through an experimental theater performance incorporating artists from both sides of the Florida Straits

Alma Dance Theater presents: Flowers for Spring

Applicant: Alma Dance Theater

Award: $15,000

To use contemporary dance to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and to engage people afflicted by them

Facing the Cloud + reStoring Po{AI}try: A Large-Scale Interactive Public {AR}t Installation

Applicant: Amir Baradaran

Award: $100,000

To rethink how people produce knowledge and share memories using augmented reality and artificial intelligence in a large-scale participatory art project

Ailey Dancer Jamar Roberts returns to Miami to Mentor Next Generation of Dance Artists

Applicant: Angel Fraser-Logan Dance Company

Award: $50,000

To inspire a love of dance by bringing Miami native and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Jamar Roberts to South Florida to mentor and teach students, and to choreograph and perform new work

Art-in-Public-Life

Applicant: ArtCenter/South Florida

Award: $35,000

To bring art into public planning by embedding artists in city governments as part of a residency program that helps to develop solutions to policy concerns

Artists Within Reach: Notes to My Younger Self

Applicant: Artists Within Reach Collective

Award: $60,000

To foster the next generation of artists by having well-known artists offer professional guidance to young creatives by addressing the question, “If you could go back in time, what advice would you give your younger self?”

AIRIE Nest

Applicant: Artists in Residence in Everglades (AIRIE)

Award: $50,000

To tell the story of the cultural and ecological forces that shape South Florida by creating an interdisciplinary gallery at the Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center in the Everglades National Park

NOMADIC MIAMI: Letting Artists Lead the Way

Applicant: Bas Fisher Invitational

Award: $300,000

To experiment with new models for presenting art through Nomadic Miami, a series of roving exhibitions, performances and programs in specific locations determined by cutting-edge artists

Havana/Haiti: Two Cultures, One Community

Applicant: Carl Juste

Award: $30,000

Award: Havana/Haiti: Two Cultures, One Community

To explore the many layers and similarities between Cuban and Haitian cultures through

a book of photographs and essays, and an accompanying exhibition

Black Lounge Film Series

Applicant: Children’s Hope Chest of Dreams

Award: $60,000

To bring the excellence of African-diaspora cinema to Overtown through a new monthly film series showcasing the black experience from around the world

The Craft of Writing: Fellows on Both Sides

Applicant: CINTAS Foundation

Award: $25,000

To celebrate Cuban writers through new fellowships in creative writing for Cubans living on the island and in exile

Oscar Mike: On The Move

Applicant: Combat Hippies

Award: $100,000

To encourage public conversations about the trauma of war by touring a new spoken word performance based on the stories of local veterans and refugees from the Middle East

Voices: Poetry for the People

Applicant: Community Justice Project

Award: $25,000

To engage new audiences in the literary arts by bringing workshops led by poet Aja Monet to grassroots leaders involved in social justice issues

PageSlayers Summer Camp

Applicant: Dana De Greff

Award: $45,000

To provide fourth and fifth grade students in Opa-locka with high-quality writing instruction taught by published and award-winning professional writers of color

N8tive Reel Cinema Festival

Applicant: Everett Osceola

Amount: $50,000

To highlight the words and works of indigenous peoples by launching the first southeastern Native American film festival

Celebrating Miami’s Cuban Heritage via Miami International GuitART Festival Dedicated to Cuban Music

Applicant: Florida International University

Award: $55,000

To honor Miami’s Cuban heritage by dedicating the Miami International GuitART Festival to Cuban music and creating cultural exchanges between Havana and Miami guitar orchestras.

Fringe Projects + R & R Studios

Applicant: Fringe Projects

Award: $35,000

To stretch the bounds of public art by partnering with R&R Studios on BEAUTY FOR ALL!!!, R & R's first site-responsive project, an LED-activated mural in Downtown Miami that counteracts the ever-present messages of consumption on signs in the city

Music Is My Weapon

Applicant: Guitars Over Guns

Award: $25,000

To use art to oppose violence by collaborating with police to melt bullet casings and guns and recast them into musical instruments that will lead a peace rally involving local musicians and artists of all ages and backgrounds

Brownsville Unity Music Project: A Link to the Past, A Door to the Future

Applicant: Historic Hampton House Community Trust

Award: $150,000

To build on the legacy of the Historic Hampton House, the segregation-era motel in Brownsville once home to a popular jazz club, with a music education program for local youth

Hurricane Andrew 25th Anniversary Exhibition

Applicant: HistoryMiami Museum

Award: $120,000

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew by capturing the storm’s impact through a large-scale moving exhibition

Hotbox Art Residency Program 2016

Hotbox Art

Award: $40,000

To create a catalyst for transforming the West Palm Beach Northwest Historic District by turning the shotgun homes into spaces for artist residencies for community engagement

IFE-ILE Afro-Cuban Dance Festival

IFE-ILE

Award: $20,000

To link Afro-Cuban culture in Miami and Havana by providing dancers and instructors from the island to participate in a cultural exchange project as part of the group’s annual summer dance festival

Outdoor Projection Series

Applicant: Interactive Initiative

Award: $45,000

To engage neighborhoods in art by transforming building facades with large-scale projections of interactive video and animations by local artists

Miami Motel Stories

Applicant: Juggerknot Theatre Company

Award: $30,000

To explore Miami’s many layers by presenting immersive, real-time theater experiences in three motel rooms or buildings that tell the stories of the city’s emerging neighborhoods

Forward Motion: Miami International Physically Integrated Dance Festival & Conference

Applicant: Karen Peterson Dancers

Award: $150,000

To promote Miami as a leader in inclusive arts by launching the first International Physically Integrated Dance Festival featuring dancers with and without disabilities performing together

Island in the Works: Young Writers Studio

Applicant: Key West Literary Seminar

Award: $52,500

To foster engagement with Key West’s literary and cultural history by providing a free, five-day summer program for Key West High School students on the literary and cultural history of the island

Miami Beach Cinematheque Interactive Archive Project

Applicant: Miami Beach Cinematheque

Award: $30,000

To bring a rare collection to the community by digitizing and displaying the cinematheque’s archive of film memorabilia and ephemera

Return of the Black Ballerina

Applicant: Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

Award: $150,000

To engage the community in the Dance Theatre of Harlem’s first local performance in a decade, with activities surrounding the event at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

International Ballet Festival of Miami

Applicant: Miami Hispanic Ballet Corp.

Award: $50,000

To bring a world-class dance experience to Miami’s multicultural audiences through the International Ballet Festival of Miami, which presents more than 20 companies and their ballet stars from around the world in addition to a dance films series, art exhibit, dance book presentation, workshops and classes

Miami Music Club

Applicant: Miami Music Club

Award: $12,750

To create a space for underground musicians and artists to come together by producing a series of concerts at traditional art spaces

American Clásico: Envisioning the theatrical canon though a multicultural lens

Applicant: Miami New Drama

Award: $150,000

To find common ground for diverse audiences by creating bilingual adaptions of classic plays including “Our Town,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Miss Julie” at the Colony Theatre

Origami Everglades

Applicant: Michael Graves Education

Award: $40,000

To heighten public awareness about the importance of the Everglades to Miami’s future with life-size sculptures of endangered animals made through origami

Crypt Cracking: Uncovering the Unseen Objects in South Florida Museum Collections

Applicant: Nathaniel Sandler

$25,000

To introduce more people to the collections of museums through essays, tours and events focused on the many interesting items the institutions have but aren’t able to display year round

ProjectArt: Miami

Applicant: ProjectArt

Award: $150,000

To immerse neighborhoods in the arts by placing emerging artists in five libraries where they will have studio space in exchange for teaching arts classes in low-income communities

Reading Queer Literary Festival

Applicant: Reading Queer

Award: $70,000

To bring more queer voices to South Florida by expanding the annual Reading Queer Literary Festival with a series of main stage performances, writers’ workshops and literary installations

Axis of Love

Applicant: Rhythm Foundation

Award: $45,000

To create a cultural dialogue with communities hit by terrorism and war through “Axis of Love,” a concert series featuring instrumental music from conflict zones

The Unvoiced Community: BBQ Men & Women of Goulds

Applicant: Symone Titania

Award: $12,500

To tell the stories of the barbecue vendors of South Dade’s Goulds neighborhood with a photo documentary project and community celebration

305/One Festival

Applicant: Tarell Alvin McCraney

Award: $50,000

To create the 305/One Festival, which celebrates the unique storytelling and solo performers coming out of Miami with a series of performances, film screenings and cultural activities

"Take it to The Bridge"

Applicant: The Bridge

Award: $50,000

To provide artistic support for musicians by building out an event space and recording room with free production and streaming services

The M Ensemble 45th Anniversary Season: Returning Home to Liberty City

Applicant: The M Ensemble

Award: $70,000

To promote a new home for theater in Liberty City, Sandrell Rivers Theater, where M Ensemble will be a resident company, with a year-long engagement initiative

The Screening Room, Miami

Applicant: The Screening Room

Award: $20,000

To expand multimedia artistic programming in Miami through new installations at Wynwood’s The Screening Room

AdHoc Cinema

Applicant: Torrance Carter

Award: $15,000

To foster the love and knowledge of film among students by bringing AdHoc Cinema, a traveling film and music series, to local schools

