Bow Wow
Bow Wow
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Bow Wow, Keyshia Ka’oir, Giancarlo Stanton, and Others

World Red Eye | October 6, 2017 | 9:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

September 28

T.I., Bow Wow, and Marlon Wayans at Story: T.I. made sure everyone got whatever they liked with a storytelling performance at Story Thursday night. Stars on the sidelines included Marlon Wayans and Bow Wow.

Mariana Valencia
Mariana Valencia
World Red Eye

Wall Thursdays: DJ Don Hot got all wallers riled up and feeling themselves after a long night of dance.

Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri
World Red Eye

September 29

Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, and Cedric Gervais at LIV: Bow Wow served up vodka to party goers including Cedric Gervais, as well as one chart topping performance alongside Jermaine Dupri.

Eyes on Miami: Bow Wow, Keyshia Ka’oir, Giancarlo Stanton, and Others (4)
World Red Eye

Rockwell Fridays: The weekend started off with a hip hop bang. DJ ATG and DJ R Silva partnered up and blew the top off Rockwell.

Isidora Serafis and Stephanie Lagoudis
Isidora Serafis and Stephanie Lagoudis
World Red Eye

Doheny Room Fridays: The Doheny Room hosted a girls' night as the chicas got in formation to Keen One's set.

Prince Michael and Bryant McKinnie
Prince Michael and Bryant McKinnie
World Red Eye

September 30

Bryant McKinnie at Studio 23 Saturdays: It was raining disco balls at Studio 23 when football champ Bryant McKinnie went all out in celebrating his birthday alongside Love & Hip Hop's Prince Michael.

Sean Paul
Sean Paul
World Red Eye

Sean Paul at Story: Sean Paul threw out mad vibes at Story Saturday night, with DJ Irie by his side.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir
World Red Eye

October 1

Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka’oir, Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Kemp, and AJ Ramos at LIV on Sunday: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir made headlines at LIV, where party goers were urged not to be late to “church” to catch all the acts. Miami Marlins superstar outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and New York Mets AJ Ramos were spotted on the dance floor.

