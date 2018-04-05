 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Kehlani
Kehlani
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Kehlani, DJ Khaled, and Others

World Red Eye | April 5, 2018 | 10:43am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 29

Kehlani at Story: Kehlani was living the “good life” at Story in preparation for one of her last shows on the Demi Lovato Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

Related Stories

Skylar Hauswirt, Ben Lovett, and friends
Skylar Hauswirt, Ben Lovett, and friends
World Red Eye

Ben Lovett at Hip Hop Thursdays at Wall: Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons stopped by Wall for a night of Mr Mauricio’s Hip Hop jams.

DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled
World Red Eye

March 30

DJ Khaled at Komodo Fridays: DJ Khaled repped the Heat and took the "top off" at Komodo.

Miguel
Miguel
World Red Eye

Miguel at LIV: LIV was ready for the one and only Miguel. Party goers went wild when he took over the stage and performed songs off his latest album War & Leisure.

Dash Berlin
Dash Berlin
World Red Eye

Dash Berlin at Story: Dash Berlin burst into Story with flaming colors Friday night.

Birdman and Lil Wayne
Birdman and Lil Wayne
World Red Eye

March 31

Lil Wayne and Birdman at Studio 23 Saturdays: Lil Wayne and Mack Maine attended Studio 23 in celebration of Birdman‘s new Before Anythang soundtrack release.

T-Pain
T-Pain
World Red Eye

T-Pain, Jason Derulo, and Alec Monopoly at Story Saturdays: T-Pain threw everyone into “Oblivion” at Story, including Jason Derulo and Alec Monopoly.

Purple, Bad Bunny, Floyd Mayweather, Sencillo Henry, Pulman Janthony West
Purple, Bad Bunny, Floyd Mayweather, Sencillo Henry, Pulman Janthony West
World Red Eye

April 1

Bad Bunny, Floyd Mayweather, and Alec Monopoly at LIV on Sunday: Easter Sunday got a little bit sweeter when Bad Bunny was caught hoppin' around LIV alongside Floyd Mayweather and Alec Monopoly.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >