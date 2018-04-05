Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Kehlani, DJ Khaled, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
March 29
Kehlani at Story: Kehlani was living the “good life” at Story in preparation for one of her last shows on the Demi Lovato Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.
Ben Lovett at Hip Hop Thursdays at Wall: Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons stopped by Wall for a night of Mr Mauricio’s Hip Hop jams.
March 30
DJ Khaled at Komodo Fridays: DJ Khaled repped the Heat and took the "top off" at Komodo.
Miguel at LIV: LIV was ready for the one and only Miguel. Party goers went wild when he took over the stage and performed songs off his latest album War & Leisure.
Dash Berlin at Story: Dash Berlin burst into Story with flaming colors Friday night.
March 31
Lil Wayne and Birdman at Studio 23 Saturdays: Lil Wayne and Mack Maine attended Studio 23 in celebration of Birdman‘s new Before Anythang soundtrack release.
T-Pain, Jason Derulo, and Alec Monopoly at Story Saturdays: T-Pain threw everyone into “Oblivion” at Story, including Jason Derulo and Alec Monopoly.
April 1
Bad Bunny, Floyd Mayweather, and Alec Monopoly at LIV on Sunday: Easter Sunday got a little bit sweeter when Bad Bunny was caught hoppin' around LIV alongside Floyd Mayweather and Alec Monopoly.
