Eyes on Miami: Justin Timberake, Lil' Kim, Ne-Yo, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 16



Seth Browarnik’s 40th Birthday Celebration at Saxony Bar at Faena: The innovator of World Red Eye, Seth Browarnik, celebrated his 40th birthday at Saxony Bar at Faena among his closest family and friends.

May 17



Chantel Jeffries at House Saturdays at Wall: Partygoers were excited to see Chantel Jeffries hit the decks for a killer set at Wall Saturday night.