Seth Browarnik and Fat Joe
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Justin Timberake, Lil' Kim, Ne-Yo, and Others

World Red Eye | May 25, 2018 | 8:30am
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 16

Seth Browarnik’s 40th Birthday Celebration at Saxony Bar at Faena: The innovator of World Red Eye, Seth Browarnik, celebrated his 40th birthday at Saxony Bar at Faena among his closest family and friends.

Chantel Jeffries
World Red Eye

May 17

Chantel Jeffries at House Saturdays at Wall: Partygoers were excited to see Chantel Jeffries hit the decks for a killer set at Wall Saturday night.

Yo Gotti
World Red Eye

Yo Gotti at Story Thursdays: Yo Gotti “ranked it up” at Story Thursday night.

World Red Eye

May 18

Womenade’s Ninth-Annual Take a Walk in Her Shoes Fashion Show at the InterContinental Miami: Chapman Partnership’s ninth-annual Take a Walk in Her Shoes fashion show and luncheon celebrated Miami’s top women philanthropists and community leaders at the InterContinental Miami.

Ne-Yo
World Red Eye

Ne-Yo Performance at Elvis Duran’s Dysfunctional Family Vacation at Eden Roc Miami Beach: Grammy-winning “Push Back” singer Ne-Yo put on two unforgettable performances during Elvis Duran’s Dysfunctional Family Vacation at Eden Roc Miami Beach. During the live broadcast of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Friday morning, Ne-Yo gave guests and listeners an intimate live performance, followed by an interview with Elvis about the singer's new album, Good Man. Later that evening, the superstar hit-maker returned to the stage to perform all of his hit songs, followed by a DJ set by Chantel Jeffries.

Tayler Schultz
World Red Eye

May 19

Veda Trunk Show, Personal Appearance With Veda Founder/Designer Lyndsey Butler, and Illesteva Collection at Tenoversix: Tenoversix devotees around Miami were eager to shop the special Veda trunk show pieces and meet Veda founder and designer Lyndsey Butler, as well as shop a specialty selection from Illesteva.

Justin Timberlake
World Red Eye

May 21

Diddy, Justin Timberlake, and N.O.R.E. at Story Saturdays: In true Miami fashion, Diddy took over Story Saturday night when he brought down the club during an epic performance.

Lil' Kim
World Red Eye

May 23

Lil’ Kim and Busta Rhymes at Rockwell Mondays: Rapper Lil’ Kim pulled out all the stops when she took over the house at Rockwell Monday night.

