John Travolta and Kelly Preston
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: John Travolta, Justin Bieber, Steve Aoki and Others

World Red Eye | June 13, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

June 7

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Foodgod, and Jacob Forever at Gotti Movie Premiere Party at LIV: Actor John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston hit the town to celebrate their upcoming film Gotti in Miami.

Udonis Haslem and Michelle Sussett
World Red Eye

CMX Cinema Hosts Exclusive First Year Anniversary Summer Kick-off Celebration at Brickell City Centre: CMX Cinemas hosted an invitation-only Summer Kick Off event and toasted the one year anniversary of the CMX Cinemas opening in Brickell City Centre alongside CMX CEO, Jose Leonardo Marti.

Isabela Rangel Grutman
World Red Eye

Sandro Paris Grand Opening Celebration at Brickell City Centre: Sandro Paris celebrated the opening of their latest boutique at Brickell City Centre in Miami.

Hot Boy and Birdman
World Red Eye

June 8

Birdman at Studio 23 Fridays: Birdman hit up Studio 23 with “dark shades,” enjoying the night with Hot Boy alongside party goers who got down for Privé Fridays.

Ashanti
World Red Eye

Ashanti and BlocBoy JB at LIV: Everyone was ready for “showtime” when Ashanti and BlocBoy JB took the stage.

Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd
World Red Eye

June 9

Rae Sremmurd, Ozuna, and Mack Maine at Story Saturdays: Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd had everyone at Story feelin “Close” when they took over the club for a show stopping performance.

Amanda Krische
World Red Eye

YoungArts Hosts In Process: Homecoming with Cat Garcia-Menocal and Amanda Krische at Brickell City Centre: The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts), in partnership with Swire Properties, presented the final edition of In Process: Homecoming of the season at Brickell City Centre.

Steve Aoki
World Red Eye

Steve Aoki at LIV: Steve Aoki turned LIV upside down Saturday night when the legendary musician’s epic sounds, wild antics, and party favors had everyone raging all night long.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber
World Red Eye

June 10

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at LIV on Sunday: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were in good company Sunday night at LIV.

