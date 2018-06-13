Eyes on Miami: John Travolta, Justin Bieber, Steve Aoki and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
June 7
John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Foodgod, and Jacob Forever at Gotti Movie Premiere Party at LIV: Actor John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston hit the town to celebrate their upcoming film Gotti in Miami.
CMX Cinema Hosts Exclusive First Year Anniversary Summer Kick-off Celebration at Brickell City Centre: CMX Cinemas hosted an invitation-only Summer Kick Off event and toasted the one year anniversary of the CMX Cinemas opening in Brickell City Centre alongside CMX CEO, Jose Leonardo Marti.
Sandro Paris Grand Opening Celebration at Brickell City Centre: Sandro Paris celebrated the opening of their latest boutique at Brickell City Centre in Miami.
June 8
Birdman at Studio 23 Fridays: Birdman hit up Studio 23 with “dark shades,” enjoying the night with Hot Boy alongside party goers who got down for Privé Fridays.
Ashanti and BlocBoy JB at LIV: Everyone was ready for “showtime” when Ashanti and BlocBoy JB took the stage.
June 9
Rae Sremmurd, Ozuna, and Mack Maine at Story Saturdays: Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd had everyone at Story feelin “Close” when they took over the club for a show stopping performance.
YoungArts Hosts In Process: Homecoming with Cat Garcia-Menocal and Amanda Krische at Brickell City Centre: The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts), in partnership with Swire Properties, presented the final edition of In Process: Homecoming of the season at Brickell City Centre.
Steve Aoki at LIV: Steve Aoki turned LIV upside down Saturday night when the legendary musician’s epic sounds, wild antics, and party favors had everyone raging all night long.
June 10
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at LIV on Sunday: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were in good company Sunday night at LIV.
