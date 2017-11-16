Eyes on Miami: Jason Derulo, Teyana Taylor, Danielle Knudson, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

November 10

Discobox at Basement Miami: DJ Irie turned up the dials at Basement Miami Friday, kicking the weekend off right.

Fat Joe, Kent Jones, and Compton Menace at Privé Fridays at Studio 23: Kent Jones and Compton Menace were “All the Way Up” Friday night, as Latin leader Fat Joe hosted one of the biggest showcases Studio 23 has ever seen.

Teyana Taylor and Zoey Dollaz at Rockwell: Teyana Taylor turned heads as she pulled up to Rockwell Friday night. Rapper Zoey Dollaz partied with her throughout the night.

Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring Emily Estefan: Emily Estefan joined legendary reggae musicians and former Bob Marley band members Donald Kinsey, Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and Junior Marvin in the Miami Design District’s Palm Court. The group treated the crowd to performances of songs originally recorded by Bob Marley & the Wailers, including “Is This Love” and “Jamming,” surrounded by tinsel-adorned palm trees and the neighborhood’s iconic Fly’s Eye Dome by Buckminster Fuller.

November 11

Jason Derulo at E11even Saturdays: Veterans' Day came with an appearance by Jason Derulo at E11even Saturday night.

Vic Mensa, Adrien Broner, and Teyana Taylor at Story: Partygoers went wild when Vic Mensa gave his debut performance at Story, where he played to an audience that included professional boxer Adrien Broner and Teyana Taylor.

Wall Saturdays: Dancers got crazy Saturday night when Patrick Pizzorni played the hottest tracks at Wall.

The Bikini Diaries Website Launch Celebration at One Island Park Marina: Best friends and models Melody de la Fe and Danielle Knudson hosted the launch of the travel and lifestyle blog the Bikini Diaries aboard the Mizu yacht at One Island Park Marina. The intimate party welcomed close friends, models, and influencers.

November 12



D’ussé Lounge Celebration at Jay-Z’s 4:44 Tour at American Airlines Arena: All eyes were on Jay-Z during a stop for his 4:44 Tour at the American Airlines Area. He performed the latest tracks off his 13th studio album, 4:44, on a unique 360-degree stage. Timbaland, Bow Wow, and Ed Reed were just a few of the celebrities who attended the show and sipped Jay-Z’s esteemed cognac brand, D’ussé.

Lil Wayne and Mack Maine at the 4:44 Afterparty at LIV on Sunday: Lil Wayne and Mack Maine joined the 4:44 Tour afterparty at LIV on Sunday.

Second Sundays at Faena Forum: Faena District welcomed its Miami Beach neighbors to celebrate art, culture, and community at Second Sundays. Guests of all ages were invited to roller-dance within an immersive installation, Ángeles Veloces Arcanos Fugaces, by Brazilian artist collective Assume Vivid Astro Focus. Presented by Faena Art, Second Sundays featured live performances by Miami Quad Squad and TM Sisters, music curated by the Miami-based DJ duo Paperwater, and culinary pop-ups by Plant Twist, Vodka Pops, and Wynwood Parlor.

November 13

Lil Uzi Vert and Adrien Broner at Studio 23: Studio 23 was lit when rapper Lil Uzi Vert and boxer Adrien Broner extended their weekend through Monday night.

