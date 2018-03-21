Jake Paul Is Coming to Miami on Tour and Social Media Has Ruined Us All

Years ago, the internet was full of promise. Sci-fi works such as The Matrix, Serial Experiments Lain, and William Gibson's Neuromancer, which coined the term "cyberspace," pictured the interconnected world of computers as an immersive, fully interactive simulacrum, where individuals could leave their earthly selves behind and be reborn in a new, better, virtual community.

That was what we were promised. But it's 2018, and instead of those magical possibilities, we have social media. We scream at each other on Twitter. We falsify our own lives and glamorize those of others on Instagram. We put all our personal information into Facebook so that it can be given over to consulting firms that help evil, moronic cretins like Donald Trump win elections. Even worse, we make celebrities out of people like Jake Paul, who will visit Miami on tour this May.