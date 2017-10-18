Eyes on Miami: J. Balvin, Derek Jeter, DJ Khaled, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
October 12
Shazam for Brands Miami Celebrates LATAM Achievements and New Regional Partner US Media Consulting at Gibson Miami Showroom: Reggaeton superstar Justin Quiles performed at a special event by Shazam for Brands to meet with close friends and partners from Latin America, providing an update about Shazam’s activities and introduce US Media Consulting as its new partner in the region.
Valentino Men’s Celebration at Valentino Bal Harbour: Valentino, along with Tommy Cabrerizo, performing artist Cris Cab and Brett David, owner of Prestige Imports, hosted a cocktail party at the Valentino boutique in Bal Harbour Shops to celebrate the fashion house’s Men’s Fall/Winter 17 collection. Guests were invited to enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails as they shopped the new collection to benefit Brett David's non-profit organization Ride2Revive, which works to provide children undergoing medical treatment for life-threatening diseases with memorable, adrenaline filled driving experiences to distract them from their health related struggles and revitalize their senses. Valentino will be granting a percentage of sales to Ride2Revive, now through October 19th.
October 13
DJ Khaled, J. Balvin, Steve Aoki, Richie Hawtin, and DJ Vice at Komodo Fridays: DJ Khaled, J. Balvin and Steve Aoki went out for a Friday night dinner at Miami dining hotspot Komodo, with Damaged Goods producing the tunes.
III Points 2017: Back at it again, III Points took over Wynwood with a line-up of cutting edge international performances paired with the best of the Miami’s music scene. During its three-day run, festival goers enjoyed over 85 performers including Gorillaz, The XX, Mark Ronson, Bonobo, Nicolas Jaar, Willow Smith and others.
Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring Il Volo at Palm Court: The Miami Design District Performance Series kicked off its new season with a special performance by multi-platinum recording artists, Latin Grammy Nominated and Billboard Latin Music Award Winners, Il Volo. The Italian operatic pop trio, consisting of singers Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto, treated guests to a live performance of their hit songs as well as a special cover of the Italian classic, “Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)" in Miami Design District’s Palm Court.
Steve Aoki, J. Balvin, and Carnage at Story: Carnage and J Balvin witnessed a packed house at Story Friday night, with Steve Aoki who brought out everything he had — including dessert.
October 14
Busta Rhymes and Flo Rida at Studio 23: Fans met up at Studio 23 to witness Busta Rhymes throw down a couple of rhymes for party goers including Flo Rida.
Simon Rex at House Saturdays at Wall: It was an electric night of house music with Sam Blacky and Patrick Pizzorni who had the crowd, including actor Simon Rex, letting loose at Wall.
October 15
Arsht Center President and CEO John Richard Welcomes Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, Hannah Jeter, and Emilio Estefan to On Your Feet!: Arsht Center President and CEO John Richard welcomed new Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter, along with Emilio Estefan, to watch On Your Feet!, the hit Broadway musical. The show is based on the life story of the Estefan power couple, including seven-time Grammy winning international superstar Gloria and her husband Emilio, a 19-time Grammy winning producer-musician-entrepreneur.
Mark Ronson at Kiki on the River Sundays: After killing his set at III Points the night before, Mark Ronson joined party goers at Kiki on the River for some epic Sunday funday celebrations.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
October 16
Major Lazer’s “Relief is the Mission” Benefit Concert Powered by Bacardí at Mana Wynwood: Major Lazer, the talented trio known for their fusion of Caribbean beats and American music, hosted Relief is the Mission, a benefit concert for those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria at Mana Wynwood. Along with Major Lazer, the lineup included Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, Trinidadian singer Machel Montano, and Puerto Rican-born reggaeton artist Bad Bunny, with special appearances by friends of Major Lazer.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!