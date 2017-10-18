Eyes on Miami: J. Balvin, Derek Jeter, DJ Khaled, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

October 12

Shazam for Brands Miami Celebrates LATAM Achievements and New Regional Partner US Media Consulting at Gibson Miami Showroom: Reggaeton superstar Justin Quiles performed at a special event by Shazam for Brands to meet with close friends and partners from Latin America, providing an update about Shazam’s activities and introduce US Media Consulting as its new partner in the region.

