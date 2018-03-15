Eyes on Miami: Issa Rae, Bow Wow, Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka’Oir, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
March 7
Bow Wow at Rotation Wednesdays at LIV: Bow Wow took over LIV to celebrate his birthday week and the release of a new single.
March 8
De La Ghetto at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV: Party goers enjoyed an awesome performance by De La Ghetto at LIV, where he performed his hits “Tu te Imaginas”, “Siente el Boom”, and “Sensación del Bloque.”
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir at Story: Everything was Gucci Thursday night as Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir partied it up at Story.
Escape The Current Reveal Party at W Fort Lauderdale: W Fort Lauderdale revealed its new $55 million dollar renovations Thursday with a stellar party that included DJ White Shadow. The celebration started at El Vez, the hotel’s new Stephen Starr restaurant and then moved up to the Wet Deck for a live performance by Billboard Next Up Artist Sabrina Claudio. The hotel also debuted their fashion exhibit with nightlife personality Susanne Bartsch.
March 9
2 Chainz and Lil Wayne at LIV on Sunday: Church was in session Sunday night as rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne hit up LIV.
R3hab at Story: R3hab did "not stop rockin" at Story, keeping a wave of wild party goers ready for the weekend.
Cris Cab Performance at Faena Theater: Miami’s own Cris Cab brought his unique blend of reggae, soul and pop to Faena Miami Beach for a dance-worthy performance at the opulent Faena Theater. Known for infectious hits like “Liar Liar” and “Colors,” Cris Cab showcased some of his latest original work and reggae-inspired covers as guests danced the night away.
March 10
Veuve Clicquot Carnaval 2018: The Fourth Annual Veuve Clicquot Carnaval returned to Miami’s Museum Park on Saturday, once again in support of the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Bold-faced names including Issa Rae, Tessa Thompson, Eiza González, Edgar Ramirez, Joan Smalls, Caroline Vreeland, Tyson Beckford, Nacho Figueras, Delfina Blaquier, Enrique Murciano, Karen Martinez, Caroline Daur, Shea Marie, Daniela Botero, Martha Graeff, May Kwok and more celebrated a beautiful afternoon in the Miami sun with exciting Carnaval festivities and, of course, Veuve Clicquot Champagne.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Rockwell Saturdays: Rockwell was the place to be Saturday night, as DJ Lady Sha and ATG took over the decks.
March 11
Aerie Lincoln Road Hosts #AerieREAL Role Model’s Aly Raisman and Iskra Lawrence for Meet & Greet: On Sunday, Aerie Real Role Model and gold medal gymnast, Aly Raisman, attended Aerie Lincoln Road Flagship for a Real Talk with fellow Role Model Iskra Lawrence followed by a meet-and-greet with customers. Guests were invited to hear Iskra and Aly speak on what makes them #AerieReal and their new product collaboration. Following the discussion, guests were invited to meet with Aly and shop the new spring collection of swim, intimates and active wear.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!