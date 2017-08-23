A Day in the Life of Three Miami Shelter Dogs

It’s 8:30 a.m. on a Saturday and Goido needs to pee.

I first meet him – a big fluff of a white poodle with scattered, saliva-induced brown spots from where he has licked himself entirely too much – out in a colorful dog park area, with kiddie pools, grassy areas and all kinds of levels to leap upon.

As he relieves himself – the dude really had to go – he looks off beyond the fence he’s confined within, staring at a big pup and its owner as they scurry playfully around in the grass. Goido has been full of goofy, full-on-tongue-out smiles up to this point, but now he seems a bit somber and reflective, gazing somewhat dejectedly in to the distance.

Goido was surrendered to animal services by his owner just a few days prior.



Now he resides at the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center. There's no telling when he’ll be able to play with his owner – any owner – again.

When Goido arrived at the shelter, his former owner told Animal Services that he was 4 years old. A dental exam revealed that he was really 10. With fewer years left on planet Earth than the shelter first thought, it’s important for him to find a loving home quickly.

Goido is one of three pups I’ll meet today, each with their own unique story. And it’s a big day for each of them – they’ll be up for adoption at the massive CanesFest event at Hard Rock Stadium. Maybe, just maybe, some folks will take them home.

CanesFest is one of 500 events that Miami-Dade Animal Services participates in each year, with more than 30,000 pets passing through its confines annually. But before hitting Hard Rock Stadium, the pups must be prepared to bring their A-game.



EXPAND Goido loves a good bath. Jesse Scott

From his morning bathroom break, Erin Potosme, an adoption clerk at the shelter, escorts Goido to a bathing spot inside the shelter's massive facility, which opened in 2016 and resembles a modern mall – with a catwalk (for cats, of course), decorated rooms for Pets of the Week, and kennels galore.

“Oh, most of our pups don’t love this whole idea of bathing, but they ultimately appreciate it after it happens,” Potosme laughed as she recalled the “countless” baths she’s given pups at the shelter. With Goido she adds, “you can tell he was surrendered… he has such a good temperament.”

Indeed, Goido is handling his bath like a pro. But the drying part, not so much. He is inserted in a cage roughly 5 ft. wide with fans on each end. He’s in there for a good four minutes or so, no single second of which passes without frantic pacing and soft pouts.



EXPAND Here's Kim. She's always up for a bath and love. Jesse Scott

From the drying cage, it’s time for Goido to get his hair trimmed and fancied. As he’s being groomed, he crosses paths with Kim, the 70-ish pound terrier mix who’s getting ready for a bath, too.

Kim has been to numerous adoption events and is among the shelter’s longest serving residents. She’s gone without adoption for approximately three months, and at first it’s hard to grasp why. She has a sweet face, blinks slowly when she looks at you with a slight head-tilt down, and is all about giving a love-nibble to anyone who offers her a pet. She's a bit shy, but you can tell there is so much love under that layer of shyness just waiting to be unleashed on the right owner.

Sadly for Kim, she has heartworms - undoubtedly the reason why she is yet to find a home. But though heartworms is a scary-sounding diagnosis, the condition is treatable; the shelter even offers a free “Helping Hearts” program for new owners to treat Kim - and dogs just like her – with ease.

Goido was a bit more energetic during his bath and dry-time, but Kim is less than impressed. She barely moves a muscle while being bathed, with many minutes spent with her head rested on the bath’s ledge just staring at me. I imagine her begging me to take her home through soft blinks that may as well be a heartfelt Morse Code. In the dryer contraption, where Goido paced back and forth, Kim lies down as if she’s been there before quite a bit.

This isn't Kim’s first adoption event – but perhaps it will be her last.



EXPAND Kim is in the adoption vehicle and ready to roll to a new home. Jesse Scott

One-by-one Kim and Goido are walked outside and into the shelter’s massive mobile adoption vehicle. It’s a large, trailer-shaped chunk of metal. Looking at its clunky exterior, you immediately wonder how comfortable it could possibly be for the shelter pets. But it’s pretty nice on the inside: air-conditioned, lined with changeable newspaper for pets who need to go, and stocked with food and water inside each individual pet confine.

Just before they depart, Goido flashes a nervous, tongue-out smile and Kim lays down peacefully in her space. Then they’re off.

After a short drive, the pets arrive at CanesFest. In total, 10 dogs and two cats are up for adoption. There, I meet my third pup of the day – Tiger, a 2-year old, 60-pound, brindle Terrier mix. He was picked up as a stray by an animal welfare office one week before the event.



EXPAND Tiger is full of hugs and has quite the set of pearly white teeth. Jesse Scott

Tiger is a handsome boy – striped in several colors along the brown spectrum, with a full-mouth smile. It’s easy to see that smile when he jumps up on you in joy – he’s a big hugger. Animal Services staff hope he'll be giving a new owner lots of hugs soon.

The clock strikes noon and the adoption event begins. The outer metal shell of the adoption vehicle is rolled up, unveiling all of the animals in their windowed-off areas. From the start, there’s a token-adorable puppy who's the clear favorite to be adopted first. His name is Potter, a tiny 10-pound terrier with an innocent glare that pairs well with his periodic, high-pitched moan. And, indeed, at 12:17 p.m., Potter is the first to be adopted.

At 12:30 p.m., a couple asks to see Goido. They saw a photo of him on one of Miami-Dade Animal Shelter’s social media feeds, they say, and trekked more than 20 miles to see him. Shortly after the couple meets Goido, they decide to adopt him. It looks like this pup is destined for a new home.

But as the shelter crew puts up an “Adopted” sign in front of Goido, the couple disappears. They are nowhere to be found for the remainder of the day. It’s a false alarm for poor Goido, but he keeps on smiling as kids and families smile back at him through his window.



EXPAND Goido, "adopted." Jesse Scott

As the minutes and hours pass at Hard Rock Stadium, there are two popular questions that folks have. The first: “How much are the animals?” The answer: The shelter is running a special — something they do often — where cats and dogs over 35 pounds are free. Without an active promotion, adopting a cat costs $35; adopting a dog costs $65; and adoptions for puppies (under four months old) cost $75, in addition to licensing fees.

The second most popular question is: “Is that van air-conditioned?” As I'd already seen, the answer is yes, and it’s quite a nice retreat on an unbearably hot, summer day in South Florida.

“Of course it’s air conditioned… and we do actually feed them and give them lots of water,” added Ricardo Acosta, an animal services employee, humorously reflecting on the countless times he’d been asked that question. Once he even had to lightly shake the trailer to prove to a lady that there was water in the pets’ bowls.

The minutes keep passing by.



EXPAND Tiger, out and about, loves a good head pat. Jesse Scott

There is a lot of interest in Goido throughout the day as he is brought out to meet many unfamiliar faces. But potential owners keep finding reasons to say no. Comments about Goido overheard at the event included, “too old,” “our Sophie looks so much better,” and “but, he’ll die soon.”

During the four-hour occasion, no one requests to see Kim or Tiger, though they - in addition to all of the other dogs - are brought out of the van by Animal Services staff for the periodic walk and pet from passersby. A few bigger pups similar in size are adopted during the event, but Kim and Tiger have no such luck.

By 3:45 p.m., Kim and Tiger both appear pretty exhausted. Kim is asleep in her window, likely tired from another day out-and-about, resulting in no family to go home to. And while Tiger keeps giving hugs to strangers, he too has lost a little pep in his step. It's hard not to think it's because he’s seen his friends find homes but he has not.



EXPAND Miami-Dade Animal Services Social Media Coordinator Helen Avendano with Goido. Jesse Scott

At 3:55 p.m., two separate women say they want to adopt Goido. The woman who asked to see Goido first verbally commits to take him home. So the woman who arrived second heads off into the distance. Then, for some reason, as soon as the second woman is out of sight, the woman who committed just moments ago backs out.

Shelter employees Darius Collier and Potosme run to find the other potential adopter, with Goido galloping along in-step. In the swarm of people at Hard Rock Stadium, they miraculously find her — but after a short conversation, she decides to back out of adopting Goido, too.

At the end of the event, five dogs have been adopted. But for Goido, Kim and Tiger, it’s back to the shelter. Hopefully, one day, they'll have places to call home.

UPDATE: One day after CanesFest, Tiger was adopted at a Pinecrest Farmer’s Market adoption event. Goido is scheduled to be sent out-of-state at the end of August as part of the shelter's transport program. With the transport program, the shelter has identified adopters outside of Florida who are committed to taking the pets home. Kim is still in search of a home.

Miami-Dade Pet Adoption and Protection Center. 3599 NW 79 Ave., Doral; 305-468-5900; miamidade.gov/animals. Pet adoption fees range from $35 to $75 (in addition to licensing fees) and frequent specials/promotions are offered.