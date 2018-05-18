In Deceptive Constructions at the Bass, Karen Rifas Creates Space Through Color

Picture a gallery — the walls, the ceiling, the configuration of the space. Is it difficult to see anything more than a white box? What displays art is often meant to recede into the background, to do nothing more than complement the pieces on view. With her work, Karen Rifas hopes to do the exact opposite.

“I do want people to be aware of the space that they’re in in the installations,” Rifas says. The maquette of the gallery space in front of her is evidence of the detailed consideration she and curator Leilani Lynch are taking to actively construct the show, taking into account the height of the doors and their relationship to the space between pieces and more. In positioning the art, Rifas notes, “We really thought about whether it should be 19 inches or 15 inches [from the wall] because I think these things help the viewer think about space. It’s kind of like a teaching tool.”

Arguably, every installation is done with a similar degree of care. Lynch herself acknowledges that each show changes as it begins to take over the gallery space it will live in, but with Rifas’ work, the process is a more intricate and complex puzzle.