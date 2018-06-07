I'm Gonna Pray for You So Hard Is an Intimate Portrait of Family Dysfunction

Nearly everyone can relate to a dysfunctional family relationship. I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard, a play written by Halley Feiffer and directed by GableStage’s producing artistic director Joseph Adler, explores the consequences of an emotionally abusive relationship between an actress daughter and her playwright father. The play, which stars Rebecca Behrens and Tom Aulino, will have its Southeastern premiere at GableStage at the Biltmore Hotel this Saturday.

“I’ve wanted to produce this play since I first saw it a couple years ago. It had a profound impact on me of any play I’ve seen in the last five years. It hit me viscerally,” says Adler. “When I saw it, I couldn’t even applaud. I sat in my seat when it ended for what seemed like an eternity before I even acknowledged the actors. When a play has that type of impact on me, I know it’s something I want to do…I’ve always favored doing plays doing with gut impact.”

I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard had its world premiere in 2015 in New York City. The story begins as struggling actress Ella waits with her renowned playwright father, David, in the kitchen of an apartment for the reviews of her off-Broadway debut performance in the classic Chekhov play, The Seagull. Written by Halley Feiffer, the daughter of satirical cartoonist and playwright Jules Feiffer and an actress herself, the play has been rumored to be drawn from personal experience, though she hasn’t commented on whether the story is autobiographical.