III Points Announces 2016 Activations Schedule

Booty Bass Bounce House returns to III Points next month. Courtesy of III Points

Ever since III Points announced its musical lineup in May, fans of the annual festival have been counting down the days to October. But there's more to III Points than music. The fest just announced its schedule of "activations," AKA the daytime events designed to engage participants in unique cultural and/or party experiences. And plenty of this year's plans have the potential to lure music fans to Wynwood long before the DJs and bands take the stage.

III Points has scheduled nearly 40 experiences, spanning a diverse range of disciplines, to take place between October 3 and 11. The festival kicks off Monday with the Vanguard Film Festival and its accompanying NuWave Music Film Festival, an inaugural event and the first film fest under III Points' belt. Running through Thursday, October 6, the festivals will screen three films — We Are X, The Greasy Strangler, and Contemporary Color — as well as music videos submitted to III Points by amateur and professional musicians and filmmakers.

The bulk of the festival's activities will take place the weekend of October 7 through 9. This year, III Points will host its first art auction, featuring works in a range of prices curated by art partner Maggie Knox. The 01 VR Lounge will host a series of virtual-reality experiences, including an open house, a performance with artist Nicole Salcedo, and a NASA talk with a space habitat architect — no doubt referencing Mars 2030, the virtual-reality experience concocted by Fusion in collaboration with NASA that will also debut at III Points. A Reefa Lives Art Tour will tell the story of Israel "Reefa" Hernandez as it discusses gentrification in Wynwood, while the roving Love Bus Project sets out to register voters in the neighborhood. Offering everything from a farmers' market to a series of panels about coding, III Points has invented plenty of new stuff to keep festival attendees busy this year.

And plenty of favorites from past years will make reappearances as well. The hugely popular Booty Bass Bounce House is back, and it's exactly what it sounds like: booty shaking, bass music, and an inflatable bounce house — plus free beer, pizza, and tequila. The Day Shift Lounge, with live music by local artists, returns to provide a recharging station to attendees overwhelmed by all the options. And Wake, Bake, and Revive invites frazzled festgoers to a soothing yoga session at Wynwood Walls the morning after the final afterparty.

It's III Points' biggest event lineup yet, so if you want to experience it all, make plans now. The full list of activations is below.

Courtesy of III Points

Oct. 3-11, with events ongoing throughout Wynwood. Most events take place Oct. 7-9. Visit iiipoints.com.

