Meet the Moke, Miami’s Hottest New Car

It landed a spot in Forbes’ Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide. And it was driven around by the “King of Miami” himself, Dave Grutman. The iconic Moke heritage car, was made famous back in the 1960s by Brigitte Bardot. Launched in May, the “20th-century collectable car with 21st-century sex appeal” is already in high demand.

The redesigned heritage car, which has been spotted on the streets and sands of St. Barth’s, Miami, and Palm Beach, which comes in bright, bold colors, brings back fond memories and nostalgia. “The best way to describe [the Moke] is someone’s first kiss,” explains Moke USA managing partner John Temerian. “You remember that happy or loving moment where you were at the beach, or you were on an island. So, I think what Moke does is it translates that emotion from that time to present day.”

In the late 1950s, the Moke was intended to be a British military vehicle. However, that didn’t quite happen as planned. Then it launched to the public in 1964, and several years later landed in the hands of celebrities, such as George Harrison. Then it was featured in iconic photographs of Brigitte Bardot and in classic James Bond films. “With their first round of cars in the Sixties and Seventies, they sold nearly 40,000 cars," Temerian says. "Which, for back then, was a lot for something that’s essential a toy or a beach car."

Now, more than 50 years later, the Moke has been redesigned to combine its classic look and feel with modern safety features and convenience. The Moke comes in eight vibrant, Instagram-able colors, including red, orange, camouflage, blue and pink, and with with three color options for tops: black, white and tan. (The grill and front bumper can also be customized.)

Additionally, the Moke now comes in two different four-seat models: electric, the “e-Moke,” and the original gas model, the “Gas Moke.” The price for a base model starts at $15,975. Furthermore, the vehicle now features modern technology, such as a stereo and a USB outlet, as well as power steering, 14-inch alloy wheels and weatherproof seats, making it the perfect vacation mobile for 2017.

“It’s wild now experiencing the Moke and having it out and about in Miami, or in Palm Beach or in St. Barths,” Temerian says. “There’s been such a love and passion for the brand from day one — it’s like a cult following in a way. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve met that remember the original car, owned an original car, or have experienced an original car.”

The Moke is currently being sold in Miami from Moke USA located at 2100 NE Second Ave., Miami. For more information, call 305-542-8520 or visit mokeUS.com.

