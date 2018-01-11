I Mom So Hard Brings Honest Mommy Humor to Hollywood

The internet has been a boon to modern moms in many ways. It has provided stay-at-home moms with contact and communication with the outside world. It has practically created the work-at-home mom. And just as important, it has given moms a way to vent, to get real — often with hilarious results.

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley were funny long before they were mothers. The Nebraska natives met while living in California and discovered they had a lot of shared acquaintances back home. They also shared a slightly morbid sense of humor. Not long after they started their families, they got together one evening. As their husbands stepped outside, the two friends looked at each other across the table.

"We just started instantly bawling because we both felt like we were doing a terrible job at motherhood," Hensley says. "And then we started to feel better and to laugh, and we thought, Why don’t people show you this?"