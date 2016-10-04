Hurricane Matthew LiveBlog: Miami Event Cancellations and Changes
|
via NOAA Hurricane Center
As Hurricane Matthew makes its way north, Miami's living in a state of limbo: Will schools be cancelled? Will you have to go to work on Thursday? Should we all just pack ourselves into our cars and start driving to Georgia?
The same goes for most events scheduled for later this week and during the weekend: organizers of the biggest gatherings have told New Times that most planned activities are still, well, planned — with changes and cancellations to be determined as the storm approaches.
We'll be updating this page with the latest info. Read on to find out what's cancelled, and what's still going on.
Wednesday
Brooklyn at SoundScape Park: Organizers tell New Times the event will run as planned, unless Miami Beach falls under a hurricane watch; that would nullify the venue's permit to host a public event, and the film showing will be cancelled.
An Evening with Marané at Baby Jane: No changes
Forrest Shaw comedy taping at Electric Pickle: No changes
VeritageMiami's Craft Beer Tasting at Wynwood Walls: Postponed. Organizers say it'll take place sometime in the spring.
ICFF Miami: Organizers tell New Times the event will happen "rain or shine."
Thursday
Chase Business Conference at Miami Airport Convention Center: Cancelled
VeritageMiami's Fine Wine Tasting at Shops at Merrick Park: Postponed. Organizers say it's being rescheduled for sometime this spring.
Friday
III Points: All events are set to run as scheduled.
Sounds of Motown at Magic City Casino: No changes
Saturday
Arsht Center's 10th Birthday Party: All events are set to run as scheduled
III Points: All events are set to run as scheduled.
Perspectiv Miami at Macaya Gallery: No changes
Sunday
III Points: All events are set to run as scheduled.
Venues
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open as planned
Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU: For now, open as planned; if FIU closes, so will the museum
Perez Art Museum Miami: Open as planned; currently awaiting recommendations from the city
Have an event to include? Email ciara.lavelle@miaminewtimes.com.
