Hurricane Irma's projected path as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
via NOAA

Hurricane Irma Arts Event Cancellations and Venue Closings

Ciara LaVelle, Douglas Markowitz | September 6, 2017 | 9:39am
As Hurricane Irma inches closer to South Florida, the entire region is at risk — and that includes its cultural venues and events planned for the coming days. Many venues and event planners will follow the lead of Miami-Dade County when it comes to staying open. Here's what we know so far.

Wednesday, September 6

Vizcaya: Closed until a date to be announced.

Thursday, September 7

American Indian Day Opening Ceremony at the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club: Canceled.

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami: Closed through Friday, September 8.

Perez Art Museum Miami: Closed through Sunday, September 10. PAMM Tech Week will be rescheduled at a later date.

YoungArts: Closed indefinitely, depending on Irma's impact.

Friday, September 8

DWNTWN Art Days: The event, originally scheduled to run through September 10, will be rescheduled.

Saturday, September 9

ArtsLaunch at Arsht Center: Canceled. Ticket sales for the upcoming season will be opened at a future date to be announced.

Basketball, Brunch, and Hot Topics at Overtown Youth Center: Postponed.

"ImaginationLand" at YoungArts: Rescheduled for September 19.

Tigertail's Tribute to Mary Luft at Salt Waterfront Restaurant: Canceled.

Wynwood Dome: Art Walk Edition at Mana Wynwood: Postponed.

Sunday, September 10

Average Joe Sunday Market, Back to School at Yo Space Gallery: Canceled.

Has your venue or event changed due to the storm? Let us know at arts@miaminewtimes.com.

