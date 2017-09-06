Hurricane Irma Arts Event Cancellations and Venue Closings

Hurricane Irma's projected path as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

As Hurricane Irma inches closer to South Florida, the entire region is at risk — and that includes its cultural venues and events planned for the coming days. Many venues and event planners will follow the lead of Miami-Dade County when it comes to staying open. Here's what we know so far.

Wednesday, September 6

Vizcaya: Closed until a date to be announced.