Hurricane Irma Arts Event Cancellations and Venue Closings

As Hurricane Irma inches closer to South Florida, the entire region is at risk — and that includes its cultural venues and events planned for the coming days. Many venues and event planners will follow the lead of Miami-Dade County when it comes to staying open. Here's what we know so far.
Wednesday, September 6
Vizcaya: Closed until a date to be announced.
Thursday, September 7
American Indian Day Opening Ceremony at the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club: Canceled.
Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami: Closed through Friday, September 8.
Perez Art Museum Miami: Closed through Sunday, September 10. PAMM Tech Week will be rescheduled at a later date.
YoungArts: Closed indefinitely, depending on Irma's impact.
Friday, September 8
DWNTWN Art Days: The event, originally scheduled to run through September 10, will be rescheduled.
Saturday, September 9
ArtsLaunch at Arsht Center: Canceled. Ticket sales for the upcoming season will be opened at a future date to be announced.
Basketball, Brunch, and Hot Topics at Overtown Youth Center: Postponed.
"ImaginationLand" at YoungArts: Rescheduled for September 19.
Tigertail's Tribute to Mary Luft at Salt Waterfront Restaurant: Canceled.
Wynwood Dome: Art Walk Edition at Mana Wynwood: Postponed.
Sunday, September 10
Average Joe Sunday Market, Back to School at Yo Space Gallery: Canceled.
Has your venue or event changed due to the storm? Let us know at arts@miaminewtimes.com.
