Hurricane Irma and the Waffle House Index: What Diners Can Tell You About the Storm

Waffle House has been there for you at your best and worst moments, from picking up bae at the Fort Lauderdale airport at midnight, to nursing a hangover over biscuits before the night is even over.

Now, Waffle House might also be there for you for some or all of Hurricane Irma this weekend. According to FEMA’s Waffle House Index—an informal metric that began as a joke among staff—the popular diner chain’s model “hurricane playbook” plan makes it an accurate representation of how safe it is to leave your house in the midst of a disaster like a hurricane or a tornado, as well as how well a community is recovering from that disaster. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, 43 brave Waffle Houses in Texas and Louisiana remained open, with only three forced to close due to flooding.

FEMA says:

If a Waffle House store is open and offering a full menu, the index is green. If it is open but serving from a limited menu, it’s yellow. When the location has been forced to close, the index is red. Because Waffle House is well-prepared for disasters… it’s rare for the index to hit red.



Right now, several South Florida Waffle Houses are likely to hit red. So maybe don’t leave your house for hash browns.

Miami-Dade County has no Waffle Houses (at least until 2018). But if you’re in Key Largo (what are you still doing there?!) or Fort Lauderdale, it’s looking like you may be able to snag a waffle as the storm approaches (though this reporter wouldn’t recommend it).

Seriously, folks. Know your evacuation zone and stay prepared.

The Key Largo Waffle House will remain fully open until late Thursday morning—presumably for the stragglers who didn’t leave Wednesday. The location is slated to close Friday and Saturday — code red.

The three Broward locations are a different story, with most intending to remain fully open until instructed otherwise by corporate headquarters. This is a bold statement as the forecasted eye of the storm moves further east toward the Miami-Dade and Broward coastlines.

At the Southwest Ranches location, a friendly waitress tells New Times that the restaurrant will remain open 24/7 through Thursday and Friday, and probably Saturday and Sunday, though her confidence became shaky. “I mean, we’re supposed to stay open,” she says. “The thing is, [Waffle Houses] don’t need electric to stay open.” She shares with a tinge of regret that “only [employees] with mandatory evacuations will be let off work.” This is a point of both pride and shame for the company, which will allow employees to evacuate—provided they’re in enough danger.

In Davie, a Waffle House manager said that the location will be open Sunday. Regarding the Keys anomaly, he says about the mainland: “they’re all open, unless corporate tells us differently.”

And in Fort Lauderdale, the location closest to the coast, a waitress confirmed that their doors will be open “for the whole thing” until they receive orders to close.

None of the Waffle House employees or managers New Times interviewed had ever heard of the Waffle House Index.

In many ways, South Florida is far removed from the cultural South. Waffle House, this great equalizer of the South, is no exception. Maybe the Waffle House Index works. Or maybe it’s another vain South Floridian delusion of grandeur: our perceived evergreen storm immunity buoying us atop the floodwater as we sink our teeth into a biscuit once more.