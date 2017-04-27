menu

Eyes on Miami: Hassan Whiteside, Grandmaster Flash, and Floyd Mayweather

Barry Jenkins Named to Time's List of 100 Most Influential People


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Eyes on Miami: Hassan Whiteside, Grandmaster Flash, and Floyd Mayweather

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 9:52 a.m.
By World Red Eye
Lisandra Gallegos and Jo Karina
Lisandra Gallegos and Jo Karina
World Red Eye
A A

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

April 19

Wednesdays at Baoli Miami: The ladies came out to party at Baoli's “My Boyfriends out of Town” bash.

Hassan Whiteside
Hassan Whiteside
World Red Eye

April 20

Hassan Whiteside at Story Thursdays: Professional basketball player Hassan Whiteside made his way to Story Thursday night.

Big Boi
Big Boi
World Red Eye

Upcoming Events

April 21

Big Boi at LIV: Fontainebleau's famous club got live in a big way on Friday when Big Boi was in the house.

Polina Ross and Tamara Duarte
Polina Ross and Tamara Duarte
World Red Eye

Doheny Room Fridays: Inside the Doheny Room at Delano, partygoers danced and enjoyed the cool vibe set by DJ Danny Stern and DJ DZA.

Mr Mauricio and Austin Mahone
Mr Mauricio and Austin Mahone
World Red Eye

Austin Mahone at Candy Land at Rockwell: It was a candy-colored dream at Rockwell on Friday, and even Austin Mahone had to come get a taste of it.

Yael Aflalo and Iman Hasan
Yael Aflalo and Iman Hasan
World Red Eye

Fashion For Breakfast at Cecconi’s: Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House hosted another edition of its Fashion for Breakfast series, this time featuring Yael Aflalo of Reformation. Created in 2009 by Aflalo, Reformation designs and manufactures the majority of their limited-edition collections in their factory headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. All other garments are produced by responsible manufacturing partners here in the U.S. or abroad using sustainable methods and materials.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan
Gloria and Emilio Estefan
World Red Eye

Palm Court Performance Series at Miami Design District Featuring Frost School of Music: Miami Design District presented another installation of the Emilio Estefan-produced Palm Court Performance Series featuring Frost School of Music. Led by Grammy award-winning trumpeter Brian Lynch, the Afro-Caribbean Jazz Ensemble focused on original Latin Jazz compositions and arrangements.

Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo
World Red Eye

April 22

Flo Rida v. Jason Derulo at Story: Flo Rida and Jason Derulo took over the Story stage for an epic Saturday night performance.

Grandmaster Flash
Grandmaster Flash
World Red Eye

Grandmaster Flash at BOOMBOX at Basement Miami: BOOMBOX at Basement Miami was the scene of legendary good times as Grandmaster Flash hit the decks on Saturday.

Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather
World Red Eye

April 23

Floyd Mayweather at LIV on Sunday: Former pro boxer Floyd Mayweather turned up to LIV's legendary Sunday night party.

Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez
World Red Eye

April 24

Tory Lanes at Rockwell Mondays: The club was popping not just bottles, but rhymes that were being spit out by the one and only Tory Lanez who made his return to Rockwell.

Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli
World Red Eye

Vhernier Launches New Calla Pendant Honoring The Andrea Bocelli Foundation in Collaboration with Miami Design District, Carlo Traglio and Craig Robins: Carlo Traglio, President of Vhernier and Craig Robins, President and CEO of Dacra hosted an intimate cocktail reception at the new store at Palm Court in Miami Design District to launch the new Calla pendant with special guest Andrea Bocelli. In support of the children in Haiti and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, this philanthropic venture by the brand was led by its President, Carlo Traglio, who strongly believes in the company’s duty to “take a little bit of Vhernier’s good fortune and success, and pay it forward to those in need.”

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Rockwell Miami
More Info
More Info

743 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-793-3882

rockwellmiami.com

miles
LIV
More Info
More Info

4441 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-674-4680

www.livnightclub.com

miles
Story Nightclub
More Info
More Info

136 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-538-2424

www.storymiami.com

miles
Wall Lounge
More Info
More Info

2201 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-3131

www.wallmiami.com

miles
Basement Miami
More Info
More Info

2901 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

786-257-4548

basementmiami.com

miles
Cecconi's Miami Beach
More Info
More Info

4385 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

786-507-7902

www.cecconismiamibeach.com

miles
Delano Hotel
More Info
More Info

1685 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-672-2000

www.delano-hotel.com

miles
Baoli Miami
More Info
More Info

1906 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-674-8822

www.baoli-group.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >