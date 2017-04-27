Eyes on Miami: Hassan Whiteside, Grandmaster Flash, and Floyd Mayweather

Lisandra Gallegos and Jo Karina World Red Eye

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

April 19

Wednesdays at Baoli Miami: The ladies came out to party at Baoli's “My Boyfriends out of Town” bash.

Hassan Whiteside World Red Eye

April 20

Hassan Whiteside at Story Thursdays: Professional basketball player Hassan Whiteside made his way to Story Thursday night.

Big Boi World Red Eye

April 21

Big Boi at LIV: Fontainebleau's famous club got live in a big way on Friday when Big Boi was in the house.

Polina Ross and Tamara Duarte World Red Eye

Doheny Room Fridays: Inside the Doheny Room at Delano, partygoers danced and enjoyed the cool vibe set by DJ Danny Stern and DJ DZA.

Mr Mauricio and Austin Mahone World Red Eye

Austin Mahone at Candy Land at Rockwell: It was a candy-colored dream at Rockwell on Friday, and even Austin Mahone had to come get a taste of it.

Yael Aflalo and Iman Hasan World Red Eye

Fashion For Breakfast at Cecconi’s: Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House hosted another edition of its Fashion for Breakfast series, this time featuring Yael Aflalo of Reformation. Created in 2009 by Aflalo, Reformation designs and manufactures the majority of their limited-edition collections in their factory headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. All other garments are produced by responsible manufacturing partners here in the U.S. or abroad using sustainable methods and materials.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan World Red Eye

Palm Court Performance Series at Miami Design District Featuring Frost School of Music: Miami Design District presented another installation of the Emilio Estefan-produced Palm Court Performance Series featuring Frost School of Music. Led by Grammy award-winning trumpeter Brian Lynch, the Afro-Caribbean Jazz Ensemble focused on original Latin Jazz compositions and arrangements.

Jason Derulo World Red Eye

April 22

Flo Rida v. Jason Derulo at Story: Flo Rida and Jason Derulo took over the Story stage for an epic Saturday night performance.

Grandmaster Flash World Red Eye

Grandmaster Flash at BOOMBOX at Basement Miami: BOOMBOX at Basement Miami was the scene of legendary good times as Grandmaster Flash hit the decks on Saturday.

Floyd Mayweather World Red Eye

April 23

Floyd Mayweather at LIV on Sunday: Former pro boxer Floyd Mayweather turned up to LIV's legendary Sunday night party.

Tory Lanez World Red Eye

April 24

Tory Lanes at Rockwell Mondays: The club was popping not just bottles, but rhymes that were being spit out by the one and only Tory Lanez who made his return to Rockwell.

Andrea Bocelli World Red Eye

Vhernier Launches New Calla Pendant Honoring The Andrea Bocelli Foundation in Collaboration with Miami Design District, Carlo Traglio and Craig Robins: Carlo Traglio, President of Vhernier and Craig Robins, President and CEO of Dacra hosted an intimate cocktail reception at the new store at Palm Court in Miami Design District to launch the new Calla pendant with special guest Andrea Bocelli. In support of the children in Haiti and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, this philanthropic venture by the brand was led by its President, Carlo Traglio, who strongly believes in the company’s duty to “take a little bit of Vhernier’s good fortune and success, and pay it forward to those in need.”

