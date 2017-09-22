 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Hannibal BuressEXPAND
Hannibal Buress
ABC / Image Group LA / Flickr

Hannibal Buress Surprise DJ Set at Gramps Tonight for Irma Relief

Douglas Markowitz | September 22, 2017 | 12:39pm
AA

Hannibal Buress, the all-star standup comedian, has announced he'll play a surprise DJ set tonight, September 22, at Gramps.

Buress, known for his specials Live in Chicago and Animal Furnace, as well as roles on Broad City, The Eric Andre Show, and many other TV shows as well as in films, will spin records at the Wynwood favorite as "DJ Burgerfeet." Admission will cost $10, and all proceeds will go to Hurricane Irma relief. Donations will be accepted too.

The bill also lists DJ Tony Trimm, who cohosts Buress' podcast, Handsome Rambler. Expect dank beats and maybe some jokes.

Hannibal Buress. With DJ Tony Trimm. 10 p.m. Friday, September 22, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Cover is $10 at the door.

Correction: An earlier version of this article said Hannibal Buress would be performing a show. He will actually be DJ'ing tonight.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >