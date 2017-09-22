Hannibal Buress Surprise DJ Set at Gramps Tonight for Irma Relief

Hannibal Buress, the all-star standup comedian, has announced he'll play a surprise DJ set tonight, September 22, at Gramps.

Buress, known for his specials Live in Chicago and Animal Furnace, as well as roles on Broad City, The Eric Andre Show, and many other TV shows as well as in films, will spin records at the Wynwood favorite as "DJ Burgerfeet." Admission will cost $10, and all proceeds will go to Hurricane Irma relief. Donations will be accepted too.

The bill also lists DJ Tony Trimm, who cohosts Buress' podcast, Handsome Rambler. Expect dank beats and maybe some jokes.