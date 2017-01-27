menu

Hamilton Is Finally Coming to South Florida


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Hamilton Is Finally Coming to South Florida

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 9:50 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Hamilton Is Finally Coming to South FloridaEXPAND
Joan Marcus
A A

South Florida fans of the insanely popular musical Hamilton have felt snubbed this year. The touring production announced visits to metro areas such as Salt Lake City and Des Moines but skipped Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The closest local Hamilfans could get was last month's auditions held at Florida International University. Until now.

Yesterday, during its announcement of shows for this season, Broadway Across America revealed that Hamilton will visit the Broward Center for the Performing Arts during its 2018-19 season.

Hamilton, which tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, earned 11 Tony Awards last year. Even before then, it had set records for advance ticket sales. Show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has ridden its success into household-name status (though musical theater buffs knew him first as the creator of In the Heights).

The show gained even greater notoriety in November, when then-Vice President-Elect Mike Pence attended a show. The cast addressed Pence specifically at the end of the performance in a speech that made headlines across the nation.

Upcoming Events

Dates and ticket prices have not yet been announced, but the Miami Herald suggests snagging a season-long subscription to Broadway Across America's lineup. Ticket packages for six shows cost anywhere from $209 to $791. No doubt individual tickets will be difficult to find when — and if — they eventually go on sale.

Broadway Across America's 2017-18 lineup also includes The Sound of Music, Love Never Dies, School of Rock, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Waitress, and Jersey Boys.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
More Info
More Info

201 SW 5th Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-462-0222

www.browardcenter.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

301 Moved Permanently

Moved Permanently

The document has moved here.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >