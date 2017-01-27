Hamilton Is Finally Coming to South Florida

EXPAND Joan Marcus

South Florida fans of the insanely popular musical Hamilton have felt snubbed this year. The touring production announced visits to metro areas such as Salt Lake City and Des Moines but skipped Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The closest local Hamilfans could get was last month's auditions held at Florida International University. Until now.

Yesterday, during its announcement of shows for this season, Broadway Across America revealed that Hamilton will visit the Broward Center for the Performing Arts during its 2018-19 season.

Hamilton, which tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, earned 11 Tony Awards last year. Even before then, it had set records for advance ticket sales. Show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has ridden its success into household-name status (though musical theater buffs knew him first as the creator of In the Heights).

The show gained even greater notoriety in November, when then-Vice President-Elect Mike Pence attended a show. The cast addressed Pence specifically at the end of the performance in a speech that made headlines across the nation.

Dates and ticket prices have not yet been announced, but the Miami Herald suggests snagging a season-long subscription to Broadway Across America's lineup. Ticket packages for six shows cost anywhere from $209 to $791. No doubt individual tickets will be difficult to find when — and if — they eventually go on sale.

Broadway Across America's 2017-18 lineup also includes The Sound of Music, Love Never Dies, School of Rock, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Waitress, and Jersey Boys.

