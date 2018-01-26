 


Hamilton Announces South Florida Dates, First Ticket Sales Open TodayEXPAND
Joan Marcus

Hamilton Announces South Florida Dates, First Ticket Sales Open Today

Ciara LaVelle | January 26, 2018 | 8:31am
AA

At this time last year, South Florida fans of Hamilton were celebrating. Broadway Across America had announced that a touring production of the Lin-Manuel Miranda phenomenon would land here during its 2018-2019 season.

Now, those same fans are gearing up for the fight to score a ticket.

Hamilton's South Florida dates have been announced, with the show running at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts December 18 to January 20. And season ticket sales go on sale today, starting at 10 a.m.

Right now, a season ticket to all of Broadway Across America's South Florida shows is the only way for die-hard Hamilfans to guarantee themselves a seat in the audience — and with prices ranging from $261 to $1,147, it's a costly purchase if you're only planning to attend one show.

But holding out hope for single-ticket sales could amount to, well, throwing away your shot — Hamilton fans are legion, and it's not hard to imagine the show's nearly monthlong South Florida run selling out in seconds.

The rest of Broadway Across America's 2018-2019 season includes Phantom of the Opera, The King and I, Fiddler on the Roof, Dear Evan Hanson, Anastasia, and A Bronx Tale.

Hamilton. December 18, 2018, to January 20, 2019, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Season tickets cost $261 to $1,147 via broadwayinfortlauderdale.com. Single-show ticket prices have not yet been announced.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

