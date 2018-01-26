Hamilton Announces South Florida Dates, First Ticket Sales Open Today

At this time last year, South Florida fans of Hamilton were celebrating. Broadway Across America had announced that a touring production of the Lin-Manuel Miranda phenomenon would land here during its 2018-2019 season.
Now, those same fans are gearing up for the fight to score a ticket.
Hamilton's South Florida dates have been announced, with the show running at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts December 18 to January 20. And season ticket sales go on sale today, starting at 10 a.m.
But holding out hope for single-ticket sales could amount to, well, throwing away your shot — Hamilton fans are legion, and it's not hard to imagine the show's nearly monthlong South Florida run selling out in seconds.
The rest of Broadway Across America's 2018-2019 season includes Phantom of the Opera, The King and I, Fiddler on the Roof, Dear Evan Hanson, Anastasia, and A Bronx Tale.
Hamilton. December 18, 2018, to January 20, 2019, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Season tickets cost $261 to $1,147 via broadwayinfortlauderdale.com. Single-show ticket prices have not yet been announced.
